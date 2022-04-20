5 best bounce-back title performances in UFC history

Title and non-title fights alike, there is nothing better than a bounce-back performance in the UFC. The octagon is a battleground of uncertainties thanks to its thrill-a-minute barnburners. It is a place where nothing is guaranteed. Since its inception in the 1990s, the promotion has witnessed many fighters come from behind to win.

Understandably, bounce-back performances remain etched in one's memory for longer. It creates a David versus Goliath equation, where one has to go out of their way to win a fight.

Of the many bounce-back title performances in the UFC, here are the five that remain the most memorable.

#5. Frank Shamrock vs. Tito Ortiz at UFC 22

The middleweight title bout between Frank Shamrock and Tito Ortiz at UFC 22 in 1999 was one of the best fights the promotion had seen up until that point.

Frank Shamrock puts a halt to Tito Ortiz's title aspirations,



Sep24.1999

In the 1999 Match of the Year, Ortiz took Shamrock down twice in the first round. The champion, meanwhile, displayed tremendous determination as he slipped in a few significant strikes on target. Ortiz was exceptional with his ground-and-pound game, and punished Shamrock from the top position for the first three rounds.

Come the fourth round, 'The People's Champ' started to tire in what was arguably the longest fight of his career. Taking advantage of this, Shamrock went on the offensive. He closed the distance and started landing a swarm of strikes on his opponent. Two minutes into the round, Ortiz took Shamrock down yet again. The champion, however, got back on his feet and retaliated with a few nice combinations.

With less than a minute remaining, 'The People's Champ' shot for a takedown. But Shamrock caught him with a guillotine choke. Although the submission didn't materialize, the damage was already done.

As Ortiz lay on the floor, the middleweight champion got back on his feet and relentlessly hit Ortiz in the back of the head. With 'The People's Champ' not responding to the flurry of punches, the fight was called to an end. Shamrock was eventually announced the winner via TKO.

#4. Miesha Tate vs. Holly Holm at UFC 196

Less than four months after dethroning Ronda Rousey with a stunning knockout, Holly Holm squared off against Miesha Tate at UFC 196 for her first title defense. The night, however, belonged to 'Cupcake' who would stun the MGM Garden Arena by submitting Holm in the final round of the fight.

Tate, needing a finish in the fifth round, took Holm to the ground and submitted her to win the bantamweight title for the first time #OnThisDay in 2016, Miesha Tate and Holly Holm put on a five-round classic at the MGM Grand.

'The Preacher's Daughter' started well, peppering Tate with strikes. Apart from the second round, where 'Cupcake' outlanded her 11-1 in significant strikes on target, the fight seemed in Holm's favor. According to official stats, she outstruck 'Cupcake' 59-40 in significant strikes on target.

With the fight arguably slipping out of her hands, Tate decided to go all-in in the final round. She latched on to Holm's back and slid her arm under her chin. In a desperate attempt to free herself, Holm made a mistake that cost her the fight. She front flipped to the ground, giving 'Cupcake' the opening she needed for a submission moves. She went for a rear-naked choke, rendering 'The Preacher's Daughter' unconscious.

#3. Frank Trigg vs. Matt Hughes at UFC 52

This UFC Welterweight Title bout features among UFC president Dana Whifavoritesime favorites. And rightly so. It was fierce, intense and explosive.

A bout that took place 13 years ago today.

Both fighters made their intentions clear as they went at each other from the opening bell. Less than a minute into the fight, Trigg hit Hughes in the groin with a knee. However, much to Hughes' dismay, referee Mario Yamasaki didn't call for a timeout.

Capitalizing on this, 'Twinkle Toes' knocked the welterweight champion down and struck him again and again. As Hughes struggled on the ground, Trigg got his back and went for a rear-naked choke. But miraculously, Hughes survived.

In an epic reversal of fortunes, the UFC Hall of Famer picked up Trigg using a double underhook and ran across the cage before slamming him down to the mat.

With Trigg on the ground, Hughes pounded him with heavy blows. Sensing an opening, the two-time welterweight champion latched onto his opponent's back and submitted him with a rear-naked choke.

#2. Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler at UFC 262

At UFC 262 Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira squared off for the vacant lightweight title, following Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement.

Much like his previous fight against Dan Hooker, 'Iron' went hard at 'Do Bronx' from the opening bell. He looked sharp and penetrated the Brazilian's defenses on numerous occasions.

According to official stats, Chandler outlanded Oliveira 28-10 in significant strikes on target. 'Do Bronx', who has the most number of submissions in the UFC, piled on the pressure and it was a rough five minutes for Oliveira as he narrowly survived a submission attempt from Chandler in the very first minute of the round.

The best, however, was reserved for the next round. Barely 19 seconds into the second round, the Brazilian knocked Chandler out with a strong left hand to become the new lightweight champion.

#1. Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen at UFC 117

Considering Chael Sonnen's comments on Anderson Silva's Brazilian homeland at the pre-fight press conference, UFC 117 was always expected to be a slugfest. 'The Spider', the then middleweight champion, was arguably the crowd favorite to win.

However, Chael Sonnen had other plans. He rocked the Brazilian with a strong left hand in the first round and used his ground-fighting skills to undermine 'The Spider'. Silva, who had a 12-fight winning streak going into the fight, couldn't do much to stop the onslaught. He did cut Sonnen open with an elbow to the head, but it did little to stop the American.

According to official stats, Sonnen outlanded Silva 89-29 in significant strikes on target. With the Oregon-native outclassing him overwhelmingly throughout, Silva knew that only a superhuman effort would turn the fight in his favor.

They say hard times are a test of one's character. Silva that night showed why he was champion material by pulling off a magnificent triangle armbar finish to further his winning streak to 13 fights.

On this date in 2010, Anderson Silva pulled off one of MMA's greatest comebacks by submitting Chael Sonnen in the fifth round at UFC 117.

