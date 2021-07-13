UFC history: When Miesha Tate choked out Holly Holm

Miesha Tate and Holly Holm delivered one of the most iconic fights in women's MMA in 2016 at UFC 196. The grueling battle ended with Tate getting her hand raised following a technical submission in the fifth frame.

Tate's mental fortitude was on full display that night. Despite being outstruck by Holly Holm throughout the five rounds, the grappling ace managed to secure a rear-naked choke finish. The career-defining stoppage earned 'Cupcake' the undisputed women's bantamweight title, a feat only a few women have achieved in UFC history.

In her post-fight octagon interview, Miesha Tate claimed she was aware of being behind on the judges' scorecards. The BJJ black belt knew she had to rally for a finish in the fifth round as Holly Holm was dominant on the feet until that point.

"I knew I had to finish the fight. I had to find that perfect timing. I had to be perfect in the fifth round. She edged me out in [some rounds]. The fifth round was important," said Miesha Tate in her post-fight Octagon interview.

Miesha Tate believes she will cross paths with Holly Holm once again

Miesha Tate is set to grace the octagon once again after a five-year-long hiatus. The former bantamweight queen will face No.12-ranked bantamweight Marion Reneau at UFC Vegas 31.

Ahead of her much-awaited return, Miesha Tate spoke with Sirius XM MMA about a likely rematch with Holly Holm. Tate said she is currently signed under a six-fight contract with the UFC. A clash with 'The Preacher's Daughter' appears inevitable down the line.

“Look, I have six fights on my (UFC) contract. I don’t know; that’s kind of my short plan, it’s like this two-year plan. I’m sure Holly will be one of those fights. But to honestly say that it’s like on my radar, that’s like, ‘Oh, I’ve gotta fight Holly’. It’s not – Because I beat Holly. But I fully intend, right, that we will fight again. But in a perfect world, I’d like to be the champion. And she would challenge me, like be the contender, for that. Like, that would be like a dream come true for me. I think that would be the way that it could make the most sense. And it is the most appealing to me.”

