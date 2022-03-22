5 best middleweight title fights in UFC history

UFC title fights are always exciting to watch. The hard work and the pounding that the fighters endure all lead up to this special moment.

Like all other divisions in the promotion, the middleweight division has always produced an exciting group of fighters who have run through the division to get to the top. The likes of Anderson Silva, Michael Bisping, Israel Adesanya, and others have either achieved Hall of Fame status or are en route to achieving it.

Israel Adesanya retains his UFC middleweight title by decision #UFC263 AND STILLIsrael Adesanya retains his UFC middleweight title by decision AND STILL ‼️Israel Adesanya retains his UFC middleweight title by decision 🏆 #UFC263 https://t.co/MVwrrs4jOY

Of the numerous title fights that the 185 lbs division has had, a few live rent-free in the fan's memories. With that in mind, here are the five best middleweight title fights in UFC history.

#5. UFC 117: Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen

UFC 117 between Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen was yet another example of why 'The Spider' reigned atop the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings at one point in his career. One of the greatest fights in the promotion's history was preceded by Sonnen badmouthing 'The Spider' and his homeland of Brazil during the pre-fight press conference. But considering the reputation the former NCAA Division I wrestler enjoyed, it came as no surprise.

What came as a surprise, however, was the way he dominated the Brazilian throughout the fight. As per official stats, the Oregon native outlanded Silva 89-29 in significant strikes on target.

Chael Sonnen, who had a UFC record of 6-4 going into the fight, started off the proceedings by rocking Anderson Silva with a strong left hand in the opening round.

The highlight of Sonnen's game, however, was his ground and pound skills. He was effective with his takedowns and rained heavy blows on Silva from the top position.

Silva, meanwhile, showed remarkable resilience as he soldiered on despite the pounding. Although he did do some damage when he cut Sonnen with a strong elbow, the American was the clear winner in the first four rounds.

Silva's resilience, however, bore fruit in the last round as he made a comeback to register his third win by submission. Remarkable would be an understatement as the Brazilian pulled off a triangle armbar that proved to be too much for Sonnen.

ESPN MMA @espnmma On this date in 2010, Anderson Silva pulled off one of MMA's greatest comebacks by submitting Chael Sonnen in the fifth round at UFC 117. On this date in 2010, Anderson Silva pulled off one of MMA's greatest comebacks by submitting Chael Sonnen in the fifth round at UFC 117. https://t.co/NX1SmfZQD6

#4. UFC 162: Anderson Silva vs. Chris Weidman

This fight remains memorable for bringing down curtains on Anderson Silva's 16 fight winning streak in the promotion. To this day, it remains the longest winning streak in UFC history.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Chris Weidman beats Anderson Silva by TKO. It's the first time Silva has been knocked out in his career. Chris Weidman beats Anderson Silva by TKO. It's the first time Silva has been knocked out in his career.

Thirty seconds into the opening round, Chris Weidman shot for a takedown and drilled a few punches into Anderson Silva. The Brazilian, however, never looked to be in a spot of bother as he absorbed the strikes with relative ease. With both fighters on the ground, 'The All-American' went for a submission attempt with a heel hook. But the middleweight kingpin wriggled free in no time.

It's understandable for a champion, who had successfully defended his title numerous times, to be brimming with confidence. But that night 'The Spider' paid dearly for his overconfidence. With hands on his waist, he kept egging Weidman to come at him harder and made the mistake of bringing his face a bit too close to the American's left hook.

The punch landed on target, sending 'The Spider' to the floor and seconds later the division had its new champion in Chris Weidman.

#3. UFC 213: Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero

UFC 213 saw Robert Whittaker go the distance against Yoel Romero to win the interim middleweight title. With this win, he became the first Australian to win a UFC title.

But the win didn't come cheap. Whittaker had his mobility restricted in the very first round when a powerful sidekick from Romero caused his leg to hyperextend. The effects were felt in the second round when 'The Reaper' struggled to find power behind his punches.

But come the third round, everything changed. Since then, Whittaker looked surprisingly smooth with his striking, especially with his kicks. Thanks to the volume of strikes, the Australian registered as many as 174 significant strikes between rounds three and five. Romero, on the other hand, could manage only 77.

Riding on this stellar comeback in the last three rounds, Whittaker won the contest fairly and squarely via unamious decision to become the new interim middleweight champion.

#2. UFC 217: Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre

UFC 217 saw former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre challenge Michael Bisping for the middleweight title at Madison Square Garden. Interestingly, it was the Canadian's first fight in four years.

Both fighters looked sharp from the beginning and traded a few meaningful exchanges. 'Rush' displayed traces of his former self as he rattled 'The Count' with a strong left followed by a spinning wheel kick.

The Brit improved his performance in the second round and outlanded the Canadian in volume striking. He littered St-Pierre with punches, even landing a strong right hook on the Canadian's chin.

The last round, however, belonged to St-Pierre. Having knocked down Bisping with a strong left, 'Rush' peppered him with hard elbows from the top. 'The Count' had no answer to the onslaught and was finished with a rear-naked choke at the 4:23 mark. George St-Pierre became the new middleweight champion and then retired from the sport.

#UFC217 CANADA!!! YOUR MMA KING HAS RETURNED!! 🇨🇦 CANADA!!! YOUR MMA KING HAS RETURNED!! #UFC217

#1. UFC 236: Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya

This was the fight that arguably made Israel Adesanya the lethal weapon that he is. Both fighters went neck-in-neck, rattling the other every now and then. Despite his shorter reach, Kelvin Gastelum closed the distance well and caused 'The Last Stylebender' problems throughout.

After a close second and third round, the penultimate round saw Gastelum take charge of the fight. He hurt Adesanya with a headkick and followed it up with a strong left hand to end the round on a high. As per official UFC stats, the American outstruck Adesanya 32-17 in strikes.

He was relentless with his efforts in the final round. But this is where Adesanya's superior gas tank gave him the edge. He kept attacking the American with headshots and almost got the better of him with a triangle choke.

With a minute remaining, Adesanya dropped Gastelum and bludgeoned him with elbows from the top position. But Gastelum, being the tough fighter that he is, survived. Although Adesanya was eventually declared the winner by unanimous decision and the new interim middleweight champion, Gastelum made sure it didn't come cheap.

Here's the Scorecard data from their encounter. Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum competed in a classic one year ago today.Here's theScorecard data from their encounter. Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum competed in a classic one year ago today.Here's the 🌎 Scorecard data from their encounter. https://t.co/5N2XwM1NVf

