5 of the best podcasts about MMA

Podcasts are a great way to keep up to date with the world of MMA. Today, there are hundreds of different MMA podcasts to choose from. To save you precious time, we’ve selected some of the best MMA podcasts in the world.

From MMA journalists to ex-UFC champions, here are 5 MMA podcasts worth listening to.

#5 Morning Kombat

If you’re seeking combat sports talk alongside 90s music references and stories of gas station snacks, then Morning Kombat is the podcast for you.

Showtime’s Luke Thomas and CBS Sports’ Brian ‘BC’ Campbell combine the latest fight analysis with in-depth fighter interviews. And they don't take themselves too seriously.

Thomas and Campbell don’t just cover the UFC, there’s weekly boxing talk as well. Additionally, you don’t want to miss their regular segment called 'Have you seen this Sh*t’ where they showcase ridiculous fight footage on social media.

You can find Morning Kombat here.

#4 Believe you me with Michael Bisping

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael ‘The Count’ Bisping and New York stand-up comedian Luis Gomez take a light-hearted view on MMA news. Bisping was famous for his trash-talking before his fights, and he hasn’t slowed down in retirement.

The duo also talk to some of the biggest stars in the sport while Bisping shares hilarious stories from his UFC career.

Watch the podcast here.

#3 The Co-Main Event Podcast

The Co-Main Event Podcast hosts Ben and Chad

For nearly nine years, longtime MMA journalists Ben Fowlkes and Chad Dundas have hosted The Co-Main Event Podcast. Every Monday they cover three rounds of MMA news, putting their own unique spin on the headlines, giving their uncensored opinions, and all of this while using some terrible dad jokes for the audience.

With regular features ‘Just Saying Stuff’ and “Master Tweet Theatre,’ this pod is perfect for the smart MMA fan. Listen or watch the pod here.

#2 The Joe Rogan Experience

Maybe the most famous podcast in the world, The Joe Rogan Experience features regular MMA guests. The longtime UFC color commentator invites on well-known UFC fighters such as Derrick Lewis, Francis Ngannou, Max Holloway, and GSP.

Joe doesn’t just talk about fights with his MMA guests, which can lead to some hilarious and interesting stories. Rogan’s in-depth knowledge of the history of combat sports means hardcore fans won’t be let down.

Listen to the podcast here.

#1 DC and Helwani

Former UFC ‘Champ Champ’ Daniel Cormier joins ESPN’s Ariel Helwani every Monday to discuss the biggest names, address the hottest topics, and preview/review the most important fight cards from across the world of MMA.

The two find a nice balance between breaking news and fun banter. D.C really shows his personality and there isn’t a better interviewer in MMA than Ariel Helwani.

Watch the podcast here.