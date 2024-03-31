5 best moments from UFC Fight Night: Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot

The UFC headed to Atlantic City last night for its latest Fight Night event, and the show turned out to be a fun one with plenty to enjoy.

With a number of fun finishes to choose from, what were the best moments from UFC Fight Night: Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot?

Unsurprisingly, of course, a couple of moments stood out above the rest, and their impact will likely be felt for a while. Here are the five best moments from UFC Fight Night: Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot.

#5. The NJSAC gets it right in the Chris Weidman vs. Bruno Silva fight

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman appeared to turn back the clock at points in his fight with Bruno Silva last night. His striking looked sharp. He didn't get badly rocked at any stage, and he hurt his foe on multiple occasions.

When Silva went down following what looked like a short counterpunch in the third round, it looked like Weidman had picked up his first KO win since 2015.

However, a replay proved to be controversial. It showed that 'Blindado' had actually gone down off a nasty eye poke rather than a punch, and it was Weidman's third such infraction during the bout.

From there, it would've been easy for the New Jersey State Athletic Commission to change the referee's call and disqualify 'The All-American', robbing him of his first win in some time.

However, smarter heads - for once - prevailed. Instead of declaring a DQ or No Contest, it was decided that with only two minutes or so left in the fight, the scorecards would decide the victor, giving Weidman a decision win.

Therefore, because this was a fun fight that saw an ageing legend win and also because we saw a smart call from the officials, this one ranks among the best moments of the night.

#4. The UFC has a new top contender at 125 pounds in Manon Fiorot

Last night's headline bout didn't feature a violent finish, but it handed the UFC a new top contender at 125 pounds.

Across five rounds, Manon Fiorot produced a stellar performance to outpoint Erin Blanchfield, continuing her unbeaten run in the octagon while snapping the run of 'Cold Blooded' in her seventh fight.

After surviving an early guillotine choke attempt from Blanchfield, Fiorot took control with her precision striking from range. 'Cold Blooded' just couldn't get into any kind of rhythm. Although she was never close to being finished, it was clear by the fourth round that the fight was slipping away from her.

She began to throw more haymakers late on but it was too little, too late. Fiorot's jab and kicks always allowed her to stay out of the danger zone as 'The Beast' eventually earned a clear-cut decision.

Can the Frenchwoman unseat either Alexa Grasso or Valentina Shevchenko for the flyweight title? With this kind of striking skill, it's definitely possible. Hopefully the UFC gives her a shot in the near future, because at 6-0, she has definitely earned it.

#3. Kyle Nelson's hot run continues with TKO of Bill Algeo

It may not have made the fans in Atlantic City happy, but Kyle Nelson's violent stoppage of crowd-favourite Bill Algeo was definitely one of the night's outstanding moments.

The two fighters decided to throw caution to the wind early on in their featherweight tilt and were more than happy to trade big shots with little in the way of defense. However, Nelson clearly had the sturdier chin, and as the first round ticked away, 'The Monster' began to take charge.

Sure, his punches weren't exactly technical - the announcers compared them to a lumberjack chopping wood - but they were effective and had Algeo doing the infamous 'chicken dance' all over the octagon.

Eventually, referee Gary Copeland stepped in for a standing TKO call, giving Nelson his third straight UFC win. 'The Monster' isn't contending for the featherweight title any time soon, but on this evidence, he will always be a fun fighter to watch.

#2. Nate Landwehr shows that he remains one of the UFC's best action fighters

While the UFC sells itself on pitting the world's best fighters against one another, part of the promotion's appeal comes from watching athletes who aren't necessarily the most skilled but are instead the most exciting to watch.

Nate Landwehr is one such fighter. 'The Train' has been part of the roster for four years and has established himself alongside the likes of Drew Dober and Tai Tuivasa as a genuine action hero.

Last night was no different. Despite not winning the 'Fight of the Night' award, his bout with Jamall Emmers was easily the best on offer. Early on, Emmers had 'The Train' staggered badly with his cleaner strikes, hurting him early on with a heavy right hand.

Landwehr was left bloodied and stunned, but not beaten, and as time went on, he began to come back. 'The Train' turned the fight into a dirty brawl from close quarters, and, suddenly, Emmers appeared to be wilting.

However, few fans could've expected such a sudden and nasty ending as Landwehr landed a brutal uppercut to drop Emmers and finished him off shortly after.

While Emmers can feel aggrieved for missing out on a $50k bonus, Landwehr was thankfully given a performance bonus in his own right. It was his fourth such bonus in his UFC career, showing why he's such a fun fighter to watch.

#1. Joaquin Buckley breaks into the UFC's elite by taking out Vicente Luque

The best moment of last night's show saw Joaquin Buckley break into the UFC's top-15 at 170 pounds by dispatching veteran contender Vicente Luque in style.

Best known for his highlight reel knockout of Impa Kasanganay in 2020, Buckley had won two straight fights since moving to welterweight last year, but Luque was by far his toughest test. However, it was a test that 'New Mansa' passed with flying colours.

After a slow first round, he took control with some explosive striking and eventually, 'The Silent Assassin' decided to pull guard.

It was an odd decision, considering Luque is usually happy to trade with anyone, and he ended up paying the price. Buckley showed no fear of the position, instead rearing up to drop some huge shots onto his Brazilian foe, and eventually, Luque began to wilt.

He couldn't control 'New Mansa' at all, and sensing the finish, Buckley opened up with more heavy, accurate punches to force a stoppage.

It looks like Buckley is just hitting his stride, and based on this showing, he's a danger to anyone at 170 pounds. Hopefully the UFC can match him with another highly rated contender next, as he could prove to be a title threat. Overall, his win was definitely the night's biggest moment.