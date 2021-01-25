5 Best reactions to Conor McGregor's UFC 257 loss: Floyd Mayweather, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and more take shots

Now that it is all said and done, Conor McGregor's UFC return didn't turn out the way he would have hoped for. The former two-division UFC world champion succumbed to a second-round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier, which ended up as his first-ever MMA loss via TKO/KO.

In the aftermath of his loss, not only did the Combat Sports world turn on its head but the mainstream media also went bonkers in regards to Conor McGregor's loss. Fighters, celebrities, and athletes from all around the globe took to social media to react.

Over the years, McGregor has engaged himself in heated rivalries with some of the biggest names from the world of Combat Sports and almost all of his rivals took to social media to express their feelings towards the Irishman's stunning defeat.

This article takes an in-depth look at 5 of the best reactions to Conor McGregor's UFC 257 loss, most of which are either from his rivals or fighters he has been linked with.

#5. Jake Paul offers an insulting $10K to Conor McGregor

AYE @thenotoriousmma INSTEAD OF $50 MILLION I GOT $10,000 for you now😂😂😂 CASH THO!! ALL CASH😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8EfPgvAk97 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 24, 2021

Let's be honest here, almost everyone saw this coming. Regardless of what the outcome would've been at UFC 257, Jake Paul was going to react to Conor McGregor's fight, anyway.

Unfortunately for McGregor, things kind of went from bad to worse, as Jake Paul was right on the spot to add insult to the Irishman's injury. Having initially claimed to have offered Conor McGregor a total of $50 million for a Boxing match, Paul quickly took to social media and mocked the UFC fighter by offering him a total of just $10K, retracting the $50 million offer that was seemingly on the line.

#4. Manny Pacquiao was quick to move on from the Conor McGregor bout

Beautiful thing about the fight game, anything can happen! Congrats to @DustinPoirier Huge win! #UFC257 — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) January 24, 2021

In the lead-up to the fight against Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor made it clear that talks were intensifying of him facing Manny Pacquiao in a Boxing bout in 2021.

After McGregor's loss, not only did Pacquiao congratulate The Diamond but reports now suggest that he is in talks to fight Boxer Ryan Garcia instead. Taking to Instagram, Garcia pretty much confirmed that the fight against Manny is set to go down at some point.

#3. Nate Diaz also chimed in and mocked his rival Conor McGregor

These guys all get finished all the time 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 24, 2021

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor have been a part of two unbelievable showdowns against one another. While there have been talks of the highly awaited trilogy between both men, Diaz also reacted to McGregor's loss in classic 209 fashion. Taking to Twitter, Nate took a jab at other fighters and McGregor for getting finished.

#2. Floyd Mayweather went all-in after Conor McGregor's loss

Floyd Mayweather was the first to welcome Conor McGregor to the world of Boxing back in 2017. The two men went back-and-forth in a 10-round fight and eventually it was Money who got his hand raised, as many predicted.

While the two men have somewhat been on good terms at times, Mayweather went all-in on social media after McGregor's loss. Not only did the undefeated Boxer call the Irishman a "Con Artist" but also pointed out the reasons why he believes he is better than Conor McGregor at everything.

#1. Khabib Nurmagomedov pointed out why Conor McGregor ended up losing his bout

This is what happened, when you change your team, leave the sparring partners who made you a champion and sparring with little kids, far away from reality. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 24, 2021

One of the most talked-about reactions to Conor McGregor's loss at UFC 257 was the tweet sent out by his arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Eagle has had his fair share of issues with the former lightweight champ and claimed that McGregor losing was the result of him changing his team and leaving behind everyone who made him a champion.

Conor McGregor reacted to Khabib's comments in the post-event presser, stating that his team has been the same from day one. And even added that The Eagle is welcome to step back into the octagon with him.