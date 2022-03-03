5 best rivalries in UFC middleweight history

The most recent UFC PPV saw Israel Adesanya defend his middleweight title against Robert Whittaker. This was the second time the pair have shared the octagon, and their rivalry is just one of many in middleweight division history.

This is far from the first time the same two men have squared off for the middleweight championship on multiple occasions. Even outside of those rivalries, we have seen some intense bad blood feuds that won't be forgotten in a hurry.

On top of that, the middleweight division has been blessed with some of the biggest names in MMA history. The likes of Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, and most recently Israel Adesanya have ensured there has consistently been plenty of eyes on the 185 lb division.

17 PPV Main Events 🕷 Anderson Silva 🕸Longest championship reign in UFC history - 2457 days.Longest win streak in UFC history - 16Most finishes in UFC title fights - 9Most fights in middleweight division - 13🏅 10 title defences in a row14 fight bonuses17 PPV Main Events 🕷 Anderson Silva 🕸👑 Longest championship reign in UFC history - 2457 days.💪 Longest win streak in UFC history - 16👊 Most finishes in UFC title fights - 9🙌 Most fights in middleweight division - 13🏅 10 title defences in a row💰 14 fight bonuses📺 17 PPV Main Events https://t.co/Vew7TvpYUc

Here are the five best rivalries in UFC middleweight history:

#5. Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker - UFC 243 & 271

Adesanya leads the series with Whittaker 2-0

The rivalry between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker may not have entirely lived up to some people's expectations. However, it has still featured two of the highest-level middleweight martial arts we have ever seen compete twice with the middleweight title on the line.

The first bout was fueled with bad blood but ultimately led to a one-sided clash that Adesanya won in the second round. The rematch was a much more evenly contested affair, but it was much more cordial in the build-up and failed to fully explode inside the octagon.

While these two are among the best middleweights we have ever seen, their lack of a signature bout means this one doesn't rank higher. On top of that, the newfound respect between the pair reduces interest in their rivalry.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Robert Whittaker believes third fight with Israel Adesanya is inevitable: ‘I’m gonna be the best ever’ mmafighting.com/2022/2/23/2294… Robert Whittaker believes third fight with Israel Adesanya is inevitable: ‘I’m gonna be the best ever’ mmafighting.com/2022/2/23/2294… https://t.co/jshZXmhcfh

Perhaps a trilogy fight could one day come around and cause these two to move up this list.

#4. Michael Bisping vs. Dan Henderson - UFC 100 & 204

The series between Bisping and Henderson finished at 1-1

You could argue that neither of this pair's two UFC fights saw both men at their best. However, Michael Bisping and Dan Henderson had one hell of a rivalry, with their two fights taking place seven years apart. On top of this, the two bouts each told a very different story.

The first fight between the pair took place at UFC 100 and saw the outspoken Bisping face the toughest test of his career to date. He would fall victim to one of the most devastating knockouts in MMA history at the hands of Henderson.

Eventually, Bisping overcame the odds to win gold late in his career and quickly set his sights on getting revenge over his old foe. While Henderson was also towards the end of his career by the rematch, the two put on a very competitive title fight that Bisping ultimately won.

The bad blood between these two makes this rivalry particularly memorable. They also produced great moments inside the octagon. Their rivalry told an incredible story worthy of this spot on the list.

#3. Anderson Silva vs. Chris Weidman - UFC 162 & 168

Weidman led the series between himself and Silva 2-0

The two fights between Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman produced two of the most shocking results in MMA history. They also marked the end of an era in the division, and this rivalry is of huge historical significance to the sport.

The first bout saw a young undefeated Weidman take on the seemingly invincible Silva, who had been holding the middleweight title for over six years. 'The Spider' appeared to be putting on a signature performance before he got caught while taunting the American and suffered a stunning KO loss.

Chuck Mindenhall @ChuckMindenhall By the time Weidman/Silva II comes around, it'll be a full-blown rivalry. Things won't be nearly as civil second time. By the time Weidman/Silva II comes around, it'll be a full-blown rivalry. Things won't be nearly as civil second time.

This set up a highly-anticipated rematch which somehow produced an even more shocking finish than the first. Weidman checked a leg kick from Silva in the second round, which led to a freak injury for the Brazilian, who suffered a broken leg.

These two moments were some of the biggest in the history of the UFC. For the huge moments this rivalry has produced, it is deserving of this spot in the rankings.

#2. Luke Rockhold vs. Michael Bisping - UFC Fight Night 55 & UFC 199

The series between Rockhold and Bisping finished at 1-1

Few UFC rivalries have seen such pure dislike than what we saw between Luke Rockhold and Michael Bisping. The duo could not stand one another, which made watching them a must-see event. On top of that, their story concluded in a shocking upset that made their beef all the more memorable.

The first fight between Rockhold and Bisping was a much more low-key affair than the second. While the bad blood was apparent, the fight saw the favorite Rockhold secure a somewhat comfortable second-round submission win. The rematch, however, was a much grander affair.

Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow Video: Things get heated between Bisping & Rockhold and they had to be separated after the post-fight presser ended bloodyelbow.com/2016/6/5/11860… Video: Things get heated between Bisping & Rockhold and they had to be separated after the post-fight presser ended bloodyelbow.com/2016/6/5/11860…

Rockhold was now the middleweight champion, and Bisping stepped in as a short-notice replacement to challenge for the belt. With the Brit a substantial underdog, he pulled off an upset and knocked out Rockhold to stunningly win the middleweight title.

This was one of the purest rivalries in UFC history, and with such a remarkable pay-off, you might even argue it could challenge for the top spot on this list.

#1. Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen - UFC 117 & 148

Silva led the series between Sonnen and himself 2-0

Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen had arguably the defining rivalry in the sport. Until then, Silva had appeared untouchable, and Sonnen was viewed mainly as a loudmouth with little chance of victory. The first bout between the pair produced the fight of the year back in 2010.

Frank Camacho @frankthecrank55 Anderson Silva or Chael Sonnen? Man have you seen the press conferences? ITS HEATED!!!!! ANDERSON IS PISSED! Anderson Silva or Chael Sonnen? Man have you seen the press conferences? ITS HEATED!!!!! ANDERSON IS PISSED!

Surprisingly, Sonnen dominated the bout and appeared to be on the verge of a historic victory before getting caught in a triangle in the final round. While Silva got the win via submission, the fight made a star out of Sonnen. The rematch between the pair suddenly became a highly-anticipated bout.

While the second fight was not quite the spectacle the first one was, the build-up was highly entertaining, with Sonnen showcasing his incredible promo skills. Ultimately, Silva got the win once again, this time via second-round TKO.

This rivalry tops the list as it significantly boosted the popularity of the UFC. It also turned Silva into the biggest star in the sport and cemented Sonnen as must-see television.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim