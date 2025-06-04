5 best Sean O'Malley moments in the UFC so far

In a relatively short period of time, Sean O'Malley has become one of the UFC's biggest stars. This weekend, 'Suga' will attempt to reclaim his bantamweight title from Merab Dvalishvili in one of his biggest fights to date.

O'Malley has not just become a major star for the UFC because of his fighting skills. His charisma, personality and exciting style have all helped to make him popular.

Ever since his UFC debut in late 2017, O'Malley has produced some truly iconic moments, and there's every chance he will produce more before all is said and done.

Here are the five best Sean O'Malley moments in the UFC so far.

#5. Sending Snoop Dogg wild - Sean O'Malley vs. Alfred Khashakyan (Dana White's Contender Series)

It's often stated that the UFC viewed Sean O'Malley as a potential star before he'd even made his octagon debut. The biggest reason for that was probably what happened during his appearance on Dana White's Contender Series in 2017.

Not only did O'Malley score a highlight reel knockout over opponent Alfred Khashakyan, but he also seriously impressed guest commentator Snoop Dogg.

The hip-hop legend, who was commentating on the fights alongside bantamweight legend Urijah Faber, seemed taken by 'Suga' right away, largely due to his wild afro haircut. However, it quickly became clear that O'Malley's incredible striking skills were hard to miss.

A series of flashy strikes had Snoop "oooh"ing and "aaah"ing, and his final knockout blow left the rapper simply screaming his name and yelling at White to give him a contract.

Faber, meanwhile, couldn't help but poke fun at O'Malley's lanky body type, stating that he and Snoop could be like twins if someone looked at their silhouettes.

Snoop Dogg's endorsement was always going to help Sean O'Malley in his early career, and it's arguable that the rap legend's reaction helped the UFC to see him as a star in the making.

#4. Cutting a promo from his back - Sean O'Malley vs. Andre Soukhamthath (UFC 222)

After beating Terrion Ware in his octagon debut, Sean O'Malley was next matched with veteran Andre Soukhamthath at UFC 222 in early 2018.

'Suga' was always favored to win the bout, and sure enough, the first two rounds saw him largely pick his foe apart on his feet.

Early in the third round, though, disaster seemed to strike for O'Malley. An errant strike seemed to injure his right foot badly, to the point where he was hopping around and was unable to put weight on it.

Soukhamthath, though, in one of the all-time UFC gaffes, didn't appear to notice, and took O'Malley down instead of capitalising. O'Malley simply went into a defensive shell, and while he lost the round, he claimed a clear-cut 29-28 decision win.

Unfortunately, when it was time to announce him as the winner, O'Malley still couldn't stand.

That didn't stop him, though, as he proceeded to cut his post-fight promo with Joe Rogan from on his back, producing one of the most unique moments in UFC history in the process.

Ending by stating that he loved everything about the sport before saying "I f*cking love you Joe Rogan", Sean O'Malley basically transformed himself into a star there and then - despite suffering a serious injury.

#3. Dunking a basketball after scoring a knockout - Sean O'Malley vs. Thomas Almeida (UFC 260)

Sean O'Malley's love of basketball has always been well-known, as he played the sport in high school before turning to MMA. He's even stated that when his fighting career is done, he'd love to play in the NBA's summer league.

While that may take some time yet, as Dvalishvili only just appears to be reaching his fighting peak, he has shown that love of basketball in the octagon before.

At UFC 260, O'Malley was matched with Thomas Almeida, a dangerous striker who, a few years prior, had been considered the next big thing in the bantamweight division. Unfortunately, he was overmatched by O'Malley, who needed less than four minutes to dispatch him.

An early knockdown saw 'Suga' celebrate prematurely, only for referee Mark Smith to allow the fight to continue. Moments later, though, O'Malley ended things for good.

After hurting Almeida with a kick to the body, he tossed him to the ground and then knocked him out cold with a right hand from above.

With the fight finally over, O'Malley then celebrated in style - by miming that he was dribbling and then dunking a basketball right next to his fallen foe. The celebration, unsurprisingly, went viral right away, and only added to the burgeoning legend of 'The Sugar Show'.

#2. Setting a bantamweight record - Sean O'Malley vs. Kris Moutinho (UFC 264)

UFC 264 is best-remembered for being the event that saw Conor McGregor snap his leg in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier.

However, before that fight happened, Sean O'Malley put on a real show, breaking a UFC record in the bantamweight division in the process.

Initially pegged to face veteran Louis Smolka, 'Suga' instead found himself faced with unheralded newcomer Kris Moutinho on just a few weeks' notice. On paper, the fight was always a mismatch, but higher-ranked fighters than O'Malley had slipped up under such pressure before.

O'Malley, though, did not let that happen. Instead, he took Moutinho apart from start to finish, proving exactly why he was seen as the bantamweight division's best prospect.

Moutinho was punished for three straight rounds before the fight was mercifully stopped in the third round. O'Malley was so confident that he even did some more basketball miming - this time during the fight itself.

When the fight was over, O'Malley had scored a ludicrous 230 significant strikes to Moutinho's 70, the biggest strike differential in bantamweight history. In overall UFC history, only Max Holloway had ever scored a better strike differential.

Sure, it was a fight that O'Malley always should've won, but it was still a masterful and entertaining performance.

#1. Winning the bantamweight title - Sean O'Malley vs. Aljamain Sterling (UFC 292)

Naturally, the most memorable moment of Sean O'Malley's UFC career to date came in the summer of 2023. At UFC 292, 'Suga' reached the top of the mountain by claiming the bantamweight title from Aljamain Sterling.

Coming into the fight, a lot of fans still doubted O'Malley. It was understandable in many ways, as he'd earned his shot by squeezing past former champion Petr Yan in a contentious split decision.

However, against 'The Funk Master', O'Malley played his hand to absolute perfection.

A dull first round opened the bout, with some fans even booing as the buzzer sounded. O'Malley seemed worried about engaging with Sterling, and instead spent almost the entire stanza on his bike.

Of course, the approach turned out to be all part of O'Malley's gameplan. With Sterling desperate to force the issue, he came forward and let his guard down for a moment.

That was all the opening Sean O'Malley needed. He cracked Sterling with a coffin-nail right hand, dropping him face-first, and moments later, the fight was over.

It's hard to downplay how impressive a feat this was, as Sterling had beaten Yan, Cory Sandhagen, TJ Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo prior to the fight. He was, in the eyes of many, the greatest bantamweight of all time - and O'Malley sparked him out.

Unsurprisingly, the knockout was a worldwide sensation, and turned 'Suga' into one of the UFC's poster boys.

He has since lost his title to Merab Dvalishvili, of course - but if he can regain it at UFC 316 this weekend, Sean O'Malley could go from UFC star to UFC legend.

