5 best trilogies in UFC history

There have only been a handful of trilogies throughout the history of the UFC. Sometimes, the rivalry between two fighters demands a rubber match to finally settle the score.

One of the best trilogies of the modern era came to a head this weekend at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, where Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo locked horns for the third time. Figueiredo came away with a unanimous decision victory on the night.

That said, here are the five best trilogies in UFC history. Honorable mentions include the trilogies between Gary Maynard and Frankie Edgar, Forrest Griffin and Tito Ortiz, Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo.

#5. Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier - UFC featherweight and lightweight division

Conor McGregor (left) and Dustin Poirier (right)

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier has spanned almost seven years.

The duo squared off for the first time back in 2014. McGregor was in scintillating form at the time and made light work of Poirier, who was noticeably shaken by all the trash-talk coming his way going into the fight. The Irishman knocked out his American counterpart in the very first round.

SuperSport 🏆 @SuperSportTV



We take a look back on Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor's



Can the Notorious make it two wins in two fights?

They do it all again at #UFC257 We take a look back on Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor's #UFC178 bout.Can the Notorious make it two wins in two fights? They do it all again at #UFC257 🔥We take a look back on Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor's #UFC178 bout.Can the Notorious make it two wins in two fights?https://t.co/Kd4lulpT1k

Poirier and McGregor squared off in a rematch at UFC 257 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, over six years after their first fight. A close first round could have gone either way as both fighters enjoyed moments of success in the opening five minutes.

Poirier threw heavy leg kicks at McGregor’s lead-leg throughout the bout, and the cumulative damage was apparent in the second round. The Irishman’s right calf was compromised two minutes into the second round as 'The Diamond' picked up the pace.

Poirier backed up McGregor against the fence and delivered a series of powerful hooks, one of which caught 'The Notorious' clean. He won by second-round TKO.

The trilogy bout went down at UFC 264 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bad blood between the two was evident throughout the build-up towards the fight. McGregor was desperate to return to winning ways while Poirier looked to put his saga with the Irishman behind him. The winner was expected to take on Charles Oliveira for the lightweight belt.

Poirier was dominating the fight for as long as it lasted. Unfortunately, the bout ended unceremoniously as McGregor sustained a gruesome leg injury at the end of the first round. The on-duty doctor called a halt to the bout and 'The Diamond' came away with a TKO victory.

Their rivalry might require a fourth fight to conclusively settle the score.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by David Andrew