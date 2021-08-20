5 best UFC fighters under the age of 30

The fact that UFC fighters love the unforgiving sport of MMA is truly commendable. While it takes years and years to master a martial art, the prospect of excelling in multiple styles is an even tougher one. Therefore, the window a UFC fighter has to enjoy his prime is a narrow one. It starts late and ends early, especially given the damage athletes sustain over the years to their bodies and brains.

That is why it is a special feat for an MMA fighter to get signed by the UFC at a young age. It could mean that the said athletes are talented enough to make a mark on such a big platform before they get old. Or that they were practically kids when they started training.

The UFC does have a bunch of stars who haven't yet hit 30 years of age. On that note, here's a look at five of the best UFC fighters under the age of 30:

#5 Khamzat Chimaev - UFC middleweight/welterweight

UFC Fight Night: Chimaev vs McKee

Khamzat Chimaev signed with the UFC in 2020 as a late replacement for Dusko Todorovic against John Phillips. Little did fight fans know that the Chechen MMA fighter would exceed expectations and announce himself as a new UFC superstar in the making. After defeating Phillips, 'Borz' moved down to welterweight in ten days and picked up another victory, this time against Rhys McKee.

Although currently unranked in the UFC, Khamzat Chimaev is tipped to become the next big thing in either the middleweight or welterweight division or both. The 27-year-old is 9-0 in his MMA career, with a 100% finish rate. He set the record for the shortest time between UFC wins with two victories in ten days.

Chimaev's three UFC wins have come in a period of 66 days, which is also a promotion record. Although his last win came in September 2020, he has promised to fight at least four times in 2021. According to former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, 'Borz' could conquer UFC gold sometime in the future. At a press conference, Khabib said:

“In 77 (kg), I think Chimaev has a great chance. He is advancing good; I think he has a good chance (at becoming an UFC champion).”

