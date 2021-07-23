5 reasons why Islam Makhachev is set to rule the UFC lightweight division for years to come

Islam Makhachev submitted Thiago Moises on July 17 to take his MMA record to a frightening 20-1. Immediately after the fight, he called out some elite UFC lightweights and told them that there was no hiding from the new Dagestani sensation. Makhachev is aware that top-ranked fighters are trying to avoid an encounter with him because of the superior skills he brings into the octagon.

There was an argument that the top-tier 155-pounders didn't have much to gain from a fight against a #9-ranked fighter. However, defeating Moises at UFC Vegas 31 saw Islam Makhachev jump to the fifth spot in the division. He is not scared to take on any fighter, be it Rafael dos Anjos, Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler, or even Conor McGregor.

It is Islam Makhachev's time to shine and there is seemingly no way to stop him. The Dagestani grappler, a protege of Khabib Nurmagomedov, is set to rule the UFC lightweight division for years to come. Here are five reasons why.

#5. Islam Makhachev is guided by Khabib Nurmagomedov

Being guided by an undefeated former UFC champion must have its perks. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev belong to the same country, village, and training camp. They might not be blood brothers but they certainly treat each other like one. Khabib, a former UFC #1 pound-for-pound fighter and one of the greatest lightweights ever, has taken on an increased coaching role in his camp since his retirement.

'The Eagle' is seen cornering Islam Makhachev in each of his fights, and even takes precedence over their coach Javier Mendez when it comes to giving crucial advice. Islam Makhachev spoke about how Khabib's advice is more fruitful to him than his coach Mendez.

"I think Khabib (is more important) because... they come between rounds (and) they have one minute. Khabib tells (Javier Mendez), 'Hey, I have 30 seconds, I'm gonna say what I want but you're next'. But, you know, Khabib has more experience in this game, that's why I think he understands more."

Even during Islam Makhachev's recent fight against Thiago Moises, he was seen getting advice from Khabib Nurmagomedov after every round. Eventually, Makhachev ended up submitting Moises in round four to put a big stamp on his performance.

There is no doubt Islam Makhachev is talented and has superior skills to most lightweights in the UFC. However, getting one-on-one advice from the 29-0 former dominant champion is definitely going to put him in a better position to rule the division for years to come.

