5 best UFC fighters who competed on The Ultimate Fighter

It was announced recently that the coaches for the next season of The Ultimate Fighter will be UFC bantamweight champion Julianna Peña and featherweight champion, Amanda Nunes. This edition will be the 30th installment of the series.

Nunes and Peña recently competed at UFC 269, when the latter pulled off one of the biggest upsets in UFC title fight history. With the two being announced as coaches, they will also compete at the end of the series in a rematch for the bantamweight title.

While the popularity of The Ultimate Fighter may have waned in recent years, the show has produced some of the most popular stars in the promotion's history. While not every winner goes on to do big things, some competitors are able to use it as a springboard to a very successful career in the UFC.

With 29 seasons in the bank, there is plenty of talent to choose from. With that in mind, here are the five best UFC fighters who competed in The Ultimate Fighter:

Honorable mentions: Carla Esparza, Forrest Griffin, Matt Serra, Nate Diaz, Rashad Evans, Tony Ferguson

#5. Robert Whittaker - former UFC middleweight champion

Whittaker won the 2nd foreign version of The Ultimate Fighter

Robert Whittaker has the potential to climb up this list should he re-claim the middleweight title this Saturday against Israel Adesanya. Regardless of what happens this weekend, Whittaker has proved himself to be one of the best middleweights we've seen and a true credit to The Ultimate Fighter.

MMA On Point @OnPointMMA Nine years ago, a 21 year old Robert Whittaker won The Ultimate Fighter: The Smashes edition. Nine years ago, a 21 year old Robert Whittaker won The Ultimate Fighter: The Smashes edition. https://t.co/tpSRmSu1PX

'The Reaper' took part in 'The Ultimate Fighter: The Smashes' and interestingly competed at welterweight during the season. He quickly secured two knockouts to advance to the final, which he would go on to win via unanimous decision. After some mixed results at welterweight, he will find his home at 185 lbs.

Following the move into weight class, 'Bobby Knuckles' has put together a 10-1 record in the division and won the middleweight title in the process. His one loss came at the hands of Israel Adesanya but should he avenge that on Saturday, he has the potential to go down as one of the greatest middleweights of all time.

