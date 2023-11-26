5 of the best UFC fights we could see in 2024

With just one month left to go in 2023, it’s nearly time for another new year in the UFC, and with it, some truly huge fights.

Some major UFC fights have already been booked for 2024, but which other big bouts could we hopefully end up seeing next year?

There are a number of fights that come to mind, although of course, there’s no guarantee that they’ll be put together. After all, anything can happen inside the octagon.

Regardless, here are five of the best UFC fights we’ll hopefully see in 2024.

#5. UFC lightweight title: Islam Makhachev vs. Justin Gaethje

The identity of the next challenger to Islam Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title is currently up in the air.

The Dagestani was scheduled to fight former champ Charles Oliveira in his second defense in October, but when ‘Do Bronx’ was forced out, he defeated featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski instead.

It seems logical that the promotion would now re-book the Makhachev vs. Oliveira rematch in 2024, and in fact, there were some now-debunked rumors that the bout would be headlining a pay-per-view in January.

However, the best fight for Makhachev right now may not be against Oliveira. In truth, there’d be more hype and excitement around a potential fight with Justin Gaethje.

Sure, ‘Do Bronx’ beat Gaethje in their 2022 clash, but since then, ‘The Highlight’ has rebounded with two big wins, including a head kick KO of Dustin Poirier that netted him the ‘BMF’ title.

More importantly, Gaethje’s all-action striking style would give Makhachev an entirely new test, as opposed to a rematch with a man he’s already beaten in Oliveira.

Right now, this would be the best fight that the promotion could make in the lightweight division, so hopefully, we get to see it in 2024.

#4. UFC light-heavyweight title: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

It’s not often that a great fight complete with a fascinating backstory falls perfectly into the lap of the UFC, but that’s definitely the case for what should be the next light-heavyweight title bout.

Back in January, Jamahal Hill defeated Glover Teixeira for the then-vacant title, and Alex Pereira – who was, at the time, the middleweight titleholder – was in Teixeira’s corner.

‘Poatan’ was seen staring Hill down intently in the aftermath of the bout, but with his hands full with Israel Adesanya, it didn’t feel like a fight between the two was in the pipeline.

Fast-forward, though, and Pereira vs. Hill has quickly become one of the best fights that could be booked for 2024.

That’s because earlier this month, ‘Poatan’ knocked out Jiri Prochazka to claim the title after ‘Sweet Dreams’ vacated due to injury a few months beforehand.

Essentially, then, this fight would not only be a de facto title unification bout, but it’d also be a hugely personal one thanks to Hill’s victory over Pereira’s mentor. Add in the great striking skills of both men and it’s definitely one that should be booked in the early part of 2024.

#3. UFC bantamweight title: Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Newly minted UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley is a marked man, with a number of viable challengers all looking for a shot at his crown in 2024.

However, while ‘Sugar’ will have his hands full when he faces old rival Marlon Vera in March, the best possible bantamweight title fight right now would see him facing Merab Dvalishvili.

Not only is ‘The Machine’ ranked at No.2 in the division (Vera, in contrast, is ranked at No.6), but he’s also the primary training partner of former champ Aljamain Sterling, who O’Malley knocked out in the summer.

When you consider that, it’s a surprise that the UFC hasn’t booked this fight, rather than the Vera one, already. Dvalishvili is on a ridiculous run of nine wins in a row, already has a personal grudge against ‘Sugar’, and has beaten a number of top fighters.

The truth, of course, is that the matchmakers will be hoping O’Malley can dispatch Vera to enhance his reputation before facing ‘The Machine’, but it’s a risky move.

If everything goes to plan for ‘Sugar’, though, hopefully, he’ll face the Georgian at some point in 2024. The fight would be a classic striker vs. grappler clash and stands as one of the best potential clashes next year.

#2. UFC lightweight fight: Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Thus far, the fights mentioned on this list are for the most part hypothetical, as they have not been confirmed and require certain things to fall into place in order to happen.

That isn’t the case for the long-awaited bout between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. This fight has been planned for what feels like forever, with the two lightweight stars coaching on TUF 31 against each other.

Initially, the promotion was hoping that the fight could take place in the last quarter of 2023, but due to McGregor’s issues with a return to the USADA testing pool, that wasn’t the case.

When will we finally see ‘The Notorious’ face Chandler, then? UFC 300, which is likely to take place in April, would make sense, but recent rumors suggest that won’t be the case.

Regardless, once this fight is finally made official, perhaps for the early summer period next year, the hype will be off the charts. Will McGregor make a triumphant return following two years out, or will his comeback go up in smoke? And if it does, will ‘The Notorious’ hang up his gloves?

There are so many question marks around this fight that it’s hard not to get excited, and that isn’t even taking into account McGregor’s huge star power. Naturally, this is easily one of the best fights that should go down in 2024.

#1. UFC heavyweight title: Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

Probably the biggest fight that the UFC could book for 2024 right now would be a heavyweight title unification bout between champion Jon Jones and interim champion Tom Aspinall.

Had things gone slightly differently, of course, nobody would even be considering this fight. Jones was set to defend his crown against former champ Stipe Miocic earlier this month, only to be forced out with an injury.

In his absence, Aspinall flattened Sergei Pavlovich to claim the interim title, and with seven wins in the octagon via finish (and just one loss due to a freak injury) the hype on the UK-based fighter is now off the charts.

Should the UFC really continue to pursue Jones vs. Miocic, then? Absolutely not. With no disrespect meant, Miocic has not fought since early 2021, has not won a fight since 2020, and is now 41 years old.

Aspinall, on the other hand, is a far more intriguing opponent for Jones thanks to his huge size, deceptive speed, and finishing skills in all areas.

‘Bones’, of course, has still never truly lost a fight in the octagon, and if he could beat the big Brit, it’d be hard to overlook him as MMA’s true GOAT.

With any luck, the promotion can see the upside in booking this fight and can put it together at some point in 2024. It really would be one of the best heavyweight title fights in a long time.