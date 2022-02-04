5 biggest names Jeremy Stephens fought in the UFC

It was announced this week that Jeremy Stephens has parted ways with the UFC. Stephens fought a wealth of top names in the promotion during his lengthy run there, which began all the way back in 2007. He will now begin the next chapter of his career in the PFL.

Stephens explained that he was not released from the roster but instead that his contract had expired. Rather than renewing with the UFC, he will take part in the PFL's 2022 season at lightweight with the goal of claiming the $1 million prize that awaits the winner.

While his time in the UFC may now be over, he has given fans plenty of memories over the years and competed against a true 'murderers' row' of opponents. Seven of the men he faced in the UFC held world championship gold during their own runs with the company.

While the high level of competition meant Stephens ultimately has somewhat of a mixed record, he has also managed to pull off wins against some big names. That includes a decision victory over former bantamweight champion Renan Barão and a knockout of former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.

With that said, here are the five biggest names Jeremy Stephens fought in the UFC:

Honorable mentions: Renan Barão, Rafael dos Anjos, Frankie Edgar, Calvin Kattar, Zabit Magomedshapirov, Yair Rodríguez

#5. Jeremy Stephens vs. Anthony Pettis

Anthony Pettis holds a record of 24-12

Jeremy Stephens fought Anthony Pettis back at UFC 136 in 2011. At the time, both men were competing at lightweight and the bout was Pettis's second fight for the promotion following his days with the WEC.

The fight went the distance and Pettis ultimately got his hand raised via split decision on the judges' scorecards. The fight began a winning streak for 'Showtime' that eventually led him all the way to claiming the UFC lightweight championship.

Pettis appeared poised to become an MMA superstar when he did capture the title, but his run with the belt was somewhat shortlived with only one successful title defense. He then fought for years in the UFC's featherweight, lightweight and welterweight divisions before signing with the PFL for their 2021 season.

