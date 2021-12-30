The 5 biggest UFC fights that were canceled in 2021

2021 spoiled UFC fans with a wealth of big matchups. However, the year also saw massive fights slip through fans' fingers as bouts fell through primarily due to injuries or fighters testing positive for COVID-19.

Given the rigorous training athletes have to go through, fighters having to pull out due to injury is something MMA fans have become accustomed to over the years. The COVID-19 pandemic has only served to make fight cards increasingly fluid, with fighters regularly having to pull out right at the last minute.

#UFC Since March 2020 (the start of the pandemic) Leon Edwards has won 1 fight, had 1 ‘no- contest’ and had 6 (SIX) fights cancelled.He also said no to Usman on 8 days notice, was removed from the rankings, got COVID and has been turned down multiple times himself.Crazy. Since March 2020 (the start of the pandemic) Leon Edwards has won 1 fight, had 1 ‘no- contest’ and had 6 (SIX) fights cancelled.He also said no to Usman on 8 days notice, was removed from the rankings, got COVID and has been turned down multiple times himself.Crazy.#UFC

In the modern era, there are so many fights on a given UFC card that losing a single bout does not tend to make too much of a difference. However, occasionally main and co-main events fall off the card, leaving a real void in their absence. Sadly, 2021 saw a number of these instances.

Often, big fights can be re-scheduled for a later date to keep important matchups in tact. However, this list will exclusively feature those that were canceled, with the UFC moving on to other options and eventually leaving fans wondering 'what if?'

Here are the five biggest UFC fights that were canceled in 2021:

#5. Khamzat Chimaev vs. Leon Edwards - UFC Fight Night 185 & 187

Chimaev withdrew due to lingering affects of COVID-19

Khamzat Chimaev and Leon Edwards were originally scheduled to fight back in December 2020. On that occasion, Edwards' battle with COVID-19 left him unable to compete. In 2021, however, it was Chimaev's problems with the virus that caused the bout to be canceled repeatedly.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



Chimaev was forced to withdraw due to lingering physical effects caused by COVID-19 and White said the promotion will have to move on from the matchup while Chimaev recovers. The bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Leon Edwards is off again, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN Chimaev was forced to withdraw due to lingering physical effects caused by COVID-19 and White said the promotion will have to move on from the matchup while Chimaev recovers. The bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Leon Edwards is off again, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN.Chimaev was forced to withdraw due to lingering physical effects caused by COVID-19 and White said the promotion will have to move on from the matchup while Chimaev recovers. https://t.co/nW6ONot4Zs

When Chimaev was unable to fight at UFC Fight Night 187, Edwards instead faced Belal Muhammad. The bout ended in a no contest after an accidental eye poke from Edwards in the second round. Thankfully, both men have both been able to bounce back with important victories since then.

Edwards went on to defeat Nate Diaz via unanimous decision at UFC 263 in June. Chimaev returned after his battle with COVID-19 and earned his first ranked win with a first round submission of Li Jingliang in October.

With both men's stocks continuing to rise in 2021, should the duo be matched up again in the future, the fight will be even more highly anticipated than before.

