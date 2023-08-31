5 biggest UFC fights to look forward to in September 2023

Another month of hot UFC action is behind us as we look ahead to September 2023. This next month features the promotion's sophomore appearance in Paris, France, a pay-per-view in Sydney, Australia, and two Fight Nights in Las Vegas.

Here are the five biggest UFC fights to look forward to in September 2023.

#5. Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena

The co-headliner of UFC Noche, slated to go down on September 16th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, pits two promising up-and-comers in the welterweight division against one another. Fan favorite Kevin Holland will return to action against Aussie standout Jack Della Maddalena.

Kevin Holland recently entered the welterweight rankings with an easy victory against Michael Chiesa. 'Trailblazer' now holds the No.13 spot in the 170-pound rankings, and with his size and power, he is a tough matchup for any of his welterweight peers.

Pitting Holland against a fellow striker in Jack Della Maddalena is incredible matchmaking. The Australian is undefeated in the UFC and possesses sublime boxing, with multiple knockouts already in the world's premier MMA promotion. The No.14-ranked contender can continue his ascent up the rankings with a win over Holland.

This fight is the clear frontrunner for Fight of the Night at UFC Noche. However, considering the fight-ending ability of both welterweights, there's a chance this one doesn't last very long.

#4. Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas

Manon Fiorot, who is looking to become the first-ever female UFC champion from France, has a tall task ahead of her as she prepares to fight in front of her compatriots. Fiorot will square off against former strawweight queen Rose Namajunas in the co-main event of UFC Paris.

Rose Namajunas' last outing was her pedestrian affair against Carla Esparza last year. After losing her 115-pound title to Esparza, 'Thug Rose' has taken a year-long hiatus from the sport, and she will look to return to winning ways when she heads to Paris for her flyweight debut.

Namajunas is now gunning for the 125-pound title, but standing in her way is one of the top contenders in the division, Manon Fiorot. The French phenom is riding a 10-fight win streak, with five straight wins in the UFC. She holds the No.3 spot in the rankings, just behind Erin Blanchfield and former champ Valentina Shevchenko.

With the emergence of new prospects and the title changing hands earlier this year, the flyweight division has sprung back into life. With Namajunas now set to enter the division, things just got even more interesting.

#3. Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot

The final UFC fight of September 2023 will be underway at the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Highly-touted lightweights Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot will lock horns in a five-round main event, with both fighters eager to break into the title mix.

Mateusz Gamrot saw his stellar UFC run come to a halt against Beneil Dariush last year, while Justin Gaethje stole Rafael Fiziev's momentum earlier this year.

Gamrot and Fiziev will now collide in a pivotal fight in the lightweight division as they look to break into its upper echelons. They occupy the No.6 and No.7 spots in the rankings, respectively, and a win here will see the victor move one step closer to a championship opportunity.

This is a classic striker vs. grappler matchup, and the result comes down to which fighter can impose their will on the other. Either way, it's a fantastic matchup between two of the most talented lightweights in the world.

#2. Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 – UFC women's flyweight title fight

In the main event of UFC Noche, future Hall of Famer Valentina Shevchenko will look to exact her revenge and reclaim the flyweight title when she runs it back with Mexican foe Alexa Grasso.

Alexa Grasso stunned the world in March with her stunning submission victory over dominant flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Six months after Grasso's shocking upset, the 125-pound duo will run it back in the same venue.

Their first fight was pretty evenly contested, with Grasso having decent success on the feet and Shevchenko dominating the challenger on the ground, albeit without delivering much damage. Out of nowhere, in the final minute of the penultimate round, Grasso latched onto the champion's back and choked her out to win the title.

Shevchenko looked unbeatable during her reign, but Grasso showed that anything is possible on any given night. Will 'Bullet' avenge her only flyweight loss, or is the belt staying in Mexico?

#1. Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland – UFC middleweight title fight

The biggest fight of the month is undoubtedly the UFC 293 pay-per-view, set to go down at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, where middleweight king Israel Adesanya will look to defend his belt in a highly anticipated clash against outspoken contender Sean Strickland.

Israel Adesanya was expected to take on surging middleweight contender Dricus du Plessis next, but a foot injury prevented the South African from making a quick turnaround after his shocking win over former champion Robert Whittaker in July. As such, Sean Strickland has stepped up.

The always-game Strickland already has two wins in 2023, with his decision victory against Nassourdine Imavov and a TKO triumph over Abus Magomedov. The American is known for his unfiltered views and boisterous claims, which will make the lead-up to his maiden championship fight very entertaining.

This matchup favors the champion, and Strickland will have to make it a chaotic fight if he is to dethrone Adesanya.

