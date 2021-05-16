5 biggest winners from UFC 262: Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler

UFC 262 might’ve lost a couple of key fights coming in, but it was still one of 2021’s better UFC cards. And in execution, it delivered big time.

Almost every fight at UFC 262 was hugely exciting, and with some incredible finishes on tap, some UFC fighters turned out to be major winners.

So without further ado, here are the five biggest winners from UFC 262: Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler.

#1 Charles Oliveira – defeated Michael Chandler for the UFC lightweight title

Charles Oliveira now has the most finishes in UFC history.

Easily the biggest winner at UFC 262 was Charles Oliveira. Not only did Do Bronx pull off one of the best comebacks of 2021 to beat Michael Chandler, but he’s now the undisputed UFC lightweight champion.

Early on, it didn’t look like Oliveira’s night. He took the former Bellator champ’s back early on but lost the position. The Brazilian then ate some huge power punches from Chandler, who looked on the verge of finishing the fight.

But somehow, Oliveira – a fighter never really known for his durability – survived the first round. Do Brox then opened the second in scintillating fashion, knocking Chandler out with a series of brutal punches.

Incredibly, this was the Brazilian’s 17th finish in the UFC, setting a new record for the promotion.

The win makes Oliveira clearly the best 155lber on the planet in the post-Khabib world. It should set the Brazilian up for a truly huge fight later in 2021 with either Dustin Poirier or Conor McGregor.

The UFC lightweight division is full of animals, meaning how long Oliveira’s reign lasts for is anyone’s guess.

However, if nothing else, he’ll be in for a huge payday in his next fight, and right now, there’s no more dangerous fighter in the UFC.

#2 Beneil Dariush – defeated Tony Ferguson

Beneil Dariush used his grappling to largely dominate Tony Ferguson.

In last night’s co-main event, Beneil Dariush picked up the biggest win of his UFC career against former interim UFC lightweight champ Tony Ferguson.

Dariush didn’t finish El Cucuy, but that wasn’t for a lack of trying. In fact, his heel hook attempt in the second round may well have done permanent damage to Ferguson’s knee.

Overall though, this was a hugely impressive showing for the Iranian fighter. He basically dominated Ferguson in all areas, shutting him down on the ground and preventing any meaningful offense.

It’s true that this wasn’t the same Tony Ferguson who was arguably the most feared man in the division for the best part of a decade. But it should still be enough to propel Dariush into the top five at 155lbs.

And that means that he could end up against someone like Justin Gaethje or Michael Chandler next. This would give Dariush an opportunity to leap right into UFC title contention.

#3 Andre Muniz – defeated Jacare Souza

Andre Muniz became the first UFC fighter to submit Jacare Souza.

When Andre Muniz claimed that he was a better grappler than Jacare Souza, it felt pretty laughable. After all, Jacare’s list of grappling accomplishments outside of the UFC made him a legend in that world. And of course, he’s done pretty well for himself in the octagon too.

But Muniz – who came into the fight with a 20-4 record, including 14 tap-out wins – was determined to prove his claim correct.

After the fight, it was hard to truly disagree with him.

A back-and-forth opening round saw Muniz take Jacare’s back. And when the aging veteran attempted to sneak out of the back door, he left his right arm behind.

And Muniz didn’t waste any time, locking up an armbar that managed to snap Jacare’s arm in brutal fashion.

Jacare was naturally forced to submit for the first time in his MMA career, giving Muniz a huge win that should propel him well into the top ten at middleweight.

Sure, Souza is no longer in his prime, but for any fighter to do this was still remarkable. It stands as a huge accomplishment for Sergipano, who was clearly one of UFC 262’s biggest winners.

#4 Edson Barboza – defeated Shane Burgos

Edson Barboza stopped Shane Burgos in devastating fashion in UFC 262's main card opener.

Fans expected fireworks from the featherweight clash between Edson Barboza and Shane Burgos, and they weren’t disappointed.

A wild opening round saw Barboza hurt Burgos on numerous occasions, only for the Hurricane to come roaring back in the second. Burgos took the fight to Barboza and damaged him with some heavy body shots.

But in the third round, Barboza left no doubt as to who was the better fighter. He nailed Burgos with a brutal right hand that knocked him out after a bizarre delayed reaction.

The win should put an end to any thoughts that Barboza is a fading force in the UFC. He’s now on a two-fight win streak and looked excellent against Burgos. Expect Barboza to be given a chance to get into UFC featherweight title contention next time out.

#5 Andrea Lee – defeated Antonina Shevchenko

Andrea Lee may have saved her UFC career with her win over Antonina Shevchenko.

Andrea Lee almost certainly had her back to the wall going into last night’s fight with Antonina Shevchenko.

Sure, the UFC’s flyweight division is one of the thinnest in promotion. But despite never being finished, Lee was still on a three-fight losing streak.

In fact, it could’ve been argued that her marketable appearance and likable personality were the only things keeping her afloat in the UFC.

And that’s why her win last night was such a big deal.

Lee submitted Shevchenko with a beautiful triangle/armbar combination. She also truly dominated the fight from start to finish, showing off some much improved grappling in the process.

The win takes KGB to 4-3 in the UFC, which is obviously much better than 3-4. Given the thin nature of the division, it should mean she’s only a win away from a title shot. And that makes her one of UFC 262’s biggest winners.