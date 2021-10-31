5 biggest winners from UFC 267: Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira

UFC 267 was undoubtedly one of 2021’s most highly anticipated events and, thankfully, the fighters on the show delivered in spades.

Taking place on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, UFC 267 featured two title fights, as well as plenty of other high-level clashes. Naturally, those clashes produced some big winners, including two new UFC titleholders and other fighters who are likely to become major superstars going forward.

So with fighters moving up the ladder – some firmly into title contention – here are the five biggest winners from UFC 267: Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira.

#5: Magomed Ankalaev – defeated Volkan Oezdemir in a UFC light heavyweight bout

Magomed Ankalaev was impressive in his win over Volkan Oezdemir

Light heavyweight prospect Magomed Ankalaev was faced with the toughest test of his career to date last night in the form of Volkan Oezdemir.

‘No Time’ hadn’t fought since his KO loss to Jiri Prochazka last year but, being a former UFC title challenger, he was clearly an upgrade on Ankalaev’s previous opponents. However, judging by what happened in the octagon, you wouldn’t have known that.

Ankalaev basically outclassed Oezdemir from the off, dropping him in the first round. He then beat him in all areas despite his opponent’s dangerous reputation.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about the win was that almost the entirety of the fight took place on the feet, where some observers might’ve given Oezdemir an advantage. That wasn’t the case, as Ankalaev showed that his striking is just as formidable as his grappling.

Ankalaev wasn’t able to pick up a finish and the fight wasn’t always the most exciting to watch. However, it definitely sent a message to the rest of the division that the Dagestani is absolutely for real.

He’s now on a seven-fight win streak. While Jiri Prochazka may have dibs on the next title shot in this division, the UFC should probably look to match Ankalaev with someone like Aleksandar Rakic to decide the next contender. Could we be looking at the UFC’s next Dagestani champion? Absolutely.

