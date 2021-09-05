5 biggest winners from UFC Fight Night: Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till

UFC Fight Night: Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till was a UFC event for the UK in all but its Las Vegas location, and fans from Liverpool, in particular, would’ve been pretty happy.

Sure, Darren Till failed to pick up a win in the main event, but for other UK fighters, this UFC Fight Night turned out to be excellent.

A potential championship opportunity and a chance at redemption.



With a number of fighters looking to climb the ladder – either into UFC title contention or simply into a more favorable spot on the roster – this was a pivotal event for many.

So with that in mind, here are the five biggest winners from UFC Fight Night: Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till.

#5. Alex Morono – defeated David Zawada in a UFC welterweight bout

Alex Morono picked up his second impressive win in a row last night

Alex Morono was the only winner on last night’s main card not to pick up a finish, and in that sense, it was a disappointing night for ‘The Great White.’ However, not labeling him one of the night’s big winners would be a tremendous disservice.

Morono was coming off the biggest win of his UFC career over Donald Cerrone, and with a somewhat underrated UFC record – 7-4-1 – this was his chance to prove that he belonged in the upper echelon.

In many ways, he was in a no-win situation of sorts. His opponent David Zawada had just one UFC win to his name, meaning anything less than a victory for Morono would be a massive disappointment.

However, ‘The Great White’ was largely impressive, out-striking his sloppier German opponent to pick up a clear-cut unanimous decision win. It was a fight that, realistically, saw Zawada simply find no avenue to a potential victory.

And with that considered, while Morono didn’t pick up a finish, it was still an impressive showing from him. He might not make the top ten any time soon, but he’s clearly a tough out for anyone in the welterweight division – and he probably sent Zawada packing from the promotion last night.

Who’s next for him? Welterweight is so loaded that you could pick any opponent and it’d work, but a fighter in the bottom end of the top fifteen – Arman Tsarukyan or Thiago Moises – would work best.

Carrying the momentum into another short-notice win!



