5 biggest winners from UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus

UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus was not as big a year-ending show as last weekend’s UFC 269. However, it was still a fabulous event. This UFC Fight Night had several explosive finishes, excellent performances, and fighters climbing up the card with victories.

With a total of ten fighters picking up finishes on this card, here are the five biggest winners from UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus.

#5. Mateusz Gamrot – defeated Diego Ferreira in a UFC lightweight bout

The lightweight bout between Mateusz Gamrot and Diego Ferreira was probably last night’s most under-the-radar fight. Despite losing two in a row, Ferreira was still ranked in the top 15, while Gamrot was on a two-fight winning streak, and impressed hugely in his most recent bout.

Sure enough, the fight delivered plenty of fireworks. The two men went back-and-forth both on the ground and the feet, so the clash could have gone either way. In the second round, though, Gamrot tackled Ferreira to the ground, and then took his back.

From there, he landed a knee to the body. That seemed to be enough to end the fight, as Ferreira verbally submitted, forcing referee Jason Herzog to step in.

The finish to this one was definitely odd. The strike that ended the clash didn’t seem too clean. That means it's likely Ferreira broke a rib or two, but it definitely wasn’t the kind of knockout ‘Gamer’ would’ve wanted.

Nevertheless, the win should move him into the upper echelon of the lightweight division. He’s now 3-1 in the UFC, looks highly skilled in all areas, and could provide problems for the fighters ranked above him.

Who will he fight next? In such a deep division, it’s difficult to say. However, whoever he faces next will likely be in for a tough night, based on this showing. That makes Gamer one of the event’s biggest winners.

