5 biggest winners from UFC Fight Night: Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green

This weekend’s UFC Fight Night was flying under the radar somewhat, largely due to its last-minute thrown-together main event and the fact that it was coming one week before a major pay-per-view.

In the end, though, UFC Fight Night: Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green produced plenty of watchable action, entertaining finishes – and saw a number of fighters produce truly outstanding performances.

So with plenty of fighters looking likely to move up the ladder in their respective divisions after their wins this weekend, this turned out to be a more memorable show than many expected.

With that considered, here are the five biggest winners from UFC Fight Night: Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green.

#5: Ignacio Bahamondes – defeated Rong Zhu in a UFC catchweight bout

Ignacio Bahamondes picked up the first submission win of his career over Rong Zhu

After he claimed a $50k bonus for his wheel kick knockout of Roosevelt Roberts in his last visit to the octagon, Ignacio Bahamondes probably would’ve felt aggrieved not to have made the main card at last night’s event.

However, ‘La Jaula’ clearly didn’t let that bother him, and picked apart Rong Zhu en route to a slick third round submission via brabo choke.

The victory was probably made even sweeter by the fact that Rong missed weight for the bout, meaning that 40% of his purse went to Bahamondes – essentially handing him another bonus, albeit a smaller one than last time around.

Regardless, this was an excellent win for the UFC’s tallest lightweight. He showed great poise throughout the bout to keep his Chinese opponent at the end of his strikes, and when Rong did attempt to switch it up with a takedown, Bahamondes quickly finished him off with his choke.

The win moved the native of Chile to 2-1 inside the octagon, and while it’s unlikely to shunt him into the top fifteen at 155lbs, he’s clearly a handful for any fighter to deal with thanks to his height and range. Thanks to this impressive win, he should be considered one of last night’s biggest winners.

