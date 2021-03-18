5 potential blockbuster fights to add to the UFC 261 main card 

UFC 261 is stacked with three title fights scheduled. It’s the first UFC event to be held in front of a stadium full of fans in over a year. So, what epic encounters can the UFC add to the main card to ensure the live crowd is entertained? Here are five potential blockbuster fights that could be added to UFC 261.

5. Joanne 'JoJo' Calderwood vs Alexa Grasso

The UFC women’s flyweight title is on the line at UFC 261. So it’s the perfect event to add a number one contender’s bout between Joanne Calderwood and Alexa Grasso. Both women are coming off impressive victories. ‘JoJo’ defeated former title challenger Jessica Eye at UFC 257, while Mexico’s Grasso impressively beat Maycee Barber at UFC 258.

These two fighters love to ‘stand and bang’ and will get the crowd hyped up. This match-up is the perfect way to kick-off the pay-per-view card.

4. Tom Aspinall vs Chris Daukaus

There’s nothing quite like a UFC heavyweight fight. While UFC 261 is stacked with three title fights, adding a matchup between two massive up-and-coming mixed martial artists can only enhance it.

Top 15 ranked UFC heavyweights Chris Daukaus and Tom Aspinall are in a race to the top of the division. Philadelphia policeman Daukaus has won four fights in a row, stopping Alexey Oleynik recently at UFC Fight Night 185.

England’s Aspinall is riding a six-fight winning streak and recently tapped out former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski. A battle between two rising heavyweights would be sure to captivate the live crowd in attendance.

Advertisement

3. Leon 'Rocky' Edwards vs Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson

After the disappointing ‘no contest’ ending to his long-awaited return against Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards should be raring to get right back in the octagon. Since the UFC has not granted him a title shot, there’s no better opponent to match him up against than Stephen Thompson.

The No. 5 ranked UFC welterweight, Wonderboy’ is coming off an impressive main event win over Geoff Neal and is seeking a higher-ranked rival. If the No. 3 ranked Edwards wants his long-promised title shot then a victory over Thompson would no doubt help him secure it.

2. Cory 'Sandman' Sandhagen vs T.J. Dillashaw

A bantamweight contender bout would be the perfect addition to UFC 261. No. 2 ranked Cory Sandhagen must have thought he did enough to earn a title shot after knocking out Frankie Edgar with a flying knee at UFC Fight Night 184.

The returning former champ T.J. Dillashaw was hoping to walk straight back into a title bout himself. After the craziness of the Yan vs Sterling title fight, both Sandhagen and Dillashaw can’t wait until after the rematch to fight.

So, let’s match these two up stand-out fighters. Can the "Sandman" continue to run towards the title? Or will the former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw show he’s still a title worthy challenger in the UFC?

Advertisement

1. Nate Diaz vs Colby 'Chaos' Covington

With UFC 261 being the first event in front of fans in over a year, it’s time for the return of Nate Diaz. The UFC icon hasn’t been seen in the octagon since losing the ‘BMF’ title fight against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244. Diaz has been very vocal on Twitter calling out seemingly everyone in the lightweight and welterweight divisions. However, there’s one potential fight that would be pure ‘chaos’.

Colby Covington must have been frustrated seeing his potential matchup with former training partner and friend Jorge Masvidal fall through. A high-profile fight with Nate Diaz would surely get him the attention he is searching for. The banter leading up to the fight would only increase fan interest in this event. A win could propel Colby ahead of Leon Edwards for the next welterweight title fight.