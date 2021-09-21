5 blockbuster UFC rematches that will likely never happen

UFC 266 will feature a rematch that's 17 years in the making when Nick Diaz squares off against former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

The first time they fought, Lawler still had hair, Diaz's younger brother Nate wasn't in the UFC yet and George W. Bush was the president of the United States. In their first go-round, the pair produced a classic UFC fight, with Diaz emerging victorious in astounding fashion.

Liam @LiamHealy16 There’s a 209 month gap between Lawler vs Diaz 1 and 2. There’s a 209 month gap between Lawler vs Diaz 1 and 2. https://t.co/eZ30ObDBuk

Fortunately, MMA fans will get to relive the nostalgic feud as Diaz and Lawler gear up for round two. Unlike this rivalry, however, some UFC classics aren't meant to have sequels due to a variety of reasons.

With that in mind, here are five blockbuster UFC rematches that probably will never happen.

#5. T.J. Dillashaw vs. Dominick Cruz (UFC Fight Night 81)

UFC Fight Night: T.J. Dillashaw vs Dominick Cruz

Dominick Cruz was stripped of the UFC bantamweight title after he suffered a string of injuries. In his absence, T.J. Dillashaw emerged as the division's top guy. He defeated Renan Barao to claim the title and then defended it against Joe Soto and in a rematch against Barao.

After spending a few years on the sidelines, Cruz set out on a mission to reclaim the title he never lost in January 2016. Dillashaw found out who the real top guy in the 135-pound division was.

Ring rust didn't appear to be an issue for Cruz, who returned like he never left in the first place. 'The Dominator' was still as quick and elusive as ever after recovering from a potentially career-ending injury. Ultimately, a split decision win put Cruz back on the mountaintop after recapturing the title.

However, Cruz's second reign did not last very long. Up-and-coming Team Alpha Male star Cody Garbrandt dethroned Cruz after putting on the performance of a lifetime.

But the hot potato game with the UFC bantamweight title wasn't over. In his first title defense at UFC 217, Garbrandt locked horns with training partner-turned-bitter rival Dillashaw. 'No Love' crashed and burned as fast as he rose through the ranks when Dillashaw defeated him in back-to-back outings to kick him out of the title picture once and for all.

Of course, we know how this story goes. Dillashaw was suspended and stripped of the title after testing positive for EPO, while Cruz has moved on to focus on his career as a commentator. The two have never crossed paths since and probably never will given where they are in their respective careers.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Harvey Leonard