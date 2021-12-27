×
5 blockbuster UFC women's rematches that should be booked

UFC 269 Press Conference
UFC 269 Press Conference
Giancarlo Aulino
ANALYST
Modified Dec 27, 2021 10:49 AM IST
Listicle

2021 was a very eventful year for the UFC's women’s divisions and MMA in general. There were quite a few shocks and some incredible performances over the past 12 months.

Looking ahead to 2022, there are many potential rematches that the promotion could book. Based on what transpired in 2021, the UFC have lucrative fights in each of their women’s divisions.

The UFC women’s bantamweight championship changed hands at UFC 269 after Julianna Pena did the unthinkable and defeated Amanda Nunes. The outcome provides the promotion with plenty more possibilities at both featherweight and bantamweight.

Nunes is still the women’s featherweight champion, so her next title-defense could be interesting because she hasn’t had to bounce back from a loss in seven years. Furthermore, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and strawweight champion Rose Namajunas could have rematches in the works as well. This list will look at 5 blockbuster women’s rematches that the UFC should book.

#5. Holly Holm vs. Miesha Tate 2 – Rematch from UFC 196

UFC 196: McGregor v Diaz
UFC 196: McGregor v Diaz

Kicking off this list of blockbuster women’s rematches that the UFC should book is Holly Holm vs. Miesha Tate 2. The two fought at UFC 196, when then-UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holm defended her title against Tate.

It was a very entertaining fight that saw Tate submit Holm with a rear-naked choke at 3:30 of the fifth round. Aside from the second round, ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ got the better of Tate and was closing-in on a successful title defense. It was a resilient effort by Tate, who cemented her legacy in the sport.

Holm is currently on a two-fight winning streak and the No.2-ranked women's bantamweight, while Tate lost her most recent fight. Even though 'The Preacher's Daughter' is ranked second, Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko are most likely ahead of her for the next title-shot. In the meantime, the UFC could offer Holm a rematch with Tate, which could be lucrative for both.

