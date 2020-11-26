Dan Hooker has had an impressive run in the UFC thus far.

Currently ranked as the number-5 contender in the UFC's lightweight division, the Auckland-based striker has recorded some pretty big wins inside the Octagon, and could be a few more victories away from breaking into the title picture.

With the stacked 155-pound division currently in a state of uncertainty following Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement, contenders are looking to stake their claim to the soon-to-be-vacated belt, and among them is Hooker.

'The Hangman' isn't scheduled to fight anyone at the moment, but expect him to be ready at a moment's notice.

While we wait for Hooker's next bout, let's take a look at 5 of the best moments in his UFC career:

#5 Dan Hooker makes an instant splash in the UFC

It didn't' take Dan Hooker long to make an impact in the UFC ranks. Hooker made his debut at UFC Fight Night in his hometown of Auckland back in 2014, and needed just under a round to dispose of Ian Entwistle by TKO.

It was clear that the UFC had itself a budding new star in Hooker.

#4 Dan Hooker returns to the lightweight division in impressive fashion

After a lackluster run in the UFC as a featherweight, Hooker returned to the division where he had most of his success, the lightweight division.

Immediately, Hooker announced his arrival with a second-round TKO stoppage against the very tough Ross Pearson, again in his hometown of Auckland.

The win over Pearson would mark the start of an impressive lightweight run in the UFC.

#3 Dan Hooker destroys Gilbert Burns

Dan Hooker knocked out Gilbert Burns in the first round, two years ago today #UFC

pic.twitter.com/npi3fMgMQE — Jon Realejo (@BloodyCanvasJon) July 7, 2020

Gilbert Burns will be challenging for the UFC welterweight title next year, but before his rise as a top contender at 170-pounds, 'Durinho' ran into a buzzsaw known as Dan Hooker.

In his fourth fight in the UFC's lightweight division, Hooker came into the Burns bout riding the momentum of three straight stoppage wins. Burns himself was on the heels of back-to-back victories.

Hooker dropped Burns with a left hook in the first round and finished him off with a few more punches before getting pulled away by the referee.

At this point, it was clear that Hooker was a top contender in the lightweight division.

#2 Dan Hooker goes to war with Paul Felder

Dan Hooker's momentum was derailed when he ran into Edson Barboza and suffered his first loss in the UFC as a 155-pounder.

Hooker bounced back in impressive fashion however, putting James Vick to sleep before outworking former title contender Al Iaquinta.

Looking to make it three wins in a row, Hooker faced Paul Felder and the two put on a show.

After five rounds of action, it was Hooker who prevailed, squeaking by with a Split Decision win in a Fight of the Night effort.

#1 Dan Hooker stands toe-to-toe with Dustin Poirier

Dan Hooker could easily have been booked in the main event of UFC 257 right now, if he had just gotten past Dustin Poirier back in June.

Headlining UFC Vegas 4, Hooker and Poirier put on five rounds of high-octane action.

In the end however, Hooker saw himself on the losing end of a unanimous decision result in yet another Fight of the Night-worth performance.

While it was a setback, it did little to lower Hooker's stock in the lightweight division, and the two could likely run it back in the near future.