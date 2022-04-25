5 current UFC fighters that would do well in WWE

As UFC fighters gain mainstream popularity, many wonder what the future holds for them. WWE has done an excellent job with their cross-promotion throughout their existence, whether it be celebrities or professional athletes.

In recent years, MMA fighters many have transitioned to pro wrestling. The trend began early in the sport’s history as fighters went from the octagon to the squared circle. Lucrative offers and controlled outcomes could be appealing to UFC fighters once they reach a particular stage of their careers.

Former Superfight champions Ken Shamrock and Dan Severn were the first to join WWE. Shayna Baszler, Matt Riddle, and former Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey followed suit years later. Since the sport’s popularity is at an all-time high, there could be more possibilities for fighters to join WWE. This list will look at five current UFC fighters that would do well in the WWE.

#5. Lightweight Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett at UFC Fight Night: Volkov v Aspinall.

Since making his UFC debut last September, Paddy Pimblett’s popularity has continued to soar. Last month, fans witnessed how famous the Englishman was when the promotion returned to the O2 Arena in London, England. The home fans in attendance were entirely behind their countryman and could be heard chanting ‘Paddy The Baddy’ throughout his entrance.

‘The Baddy’ is very charismatic and could be a massive draw for the promotion in the United Kingdom. It wouldn’t be too far-fetched for the 27-year-old to carry that charisma over to WWE. His ability to promote himself and get fans engaged would only benefit him as a pro wrestler.

WWE is constantly searching for superstars to get over with their fanbase, and Pimblett could do just that. The only knock on ‘The Baddy’ is that he tends to gain considerable weight after his fights. He’d have to address that if he wanted to have a successful WWE tenure.

#4. Former Women’s Bantamweight Champion Miesha Tate

Miesha Tate at the Fight Night: Makhachev v Moises weigh-in.

Miesha Tate would be a great addition to the WWE women’s division in the future. She is one of the pioneers of women’s MMA, dating back to her tenure in Strikeforce.

One of the qualities that could make ‘Cupcake’ successful is that she is marketable. She is a former champion, has management experience from her time with ONE Championship, and is well-spoken.

It wouldn’t be difficult for WWE to find her first feud as they could easily match her up with Ronda Rousey. They were rivals throughout their MMA careers and fought twice, with ‘Rowdy’ getting her hand raised both times.

During a 2018 interview with Busted Open Radio on SiriusXM, Tate said she’d be open to the idea of taking her MMA rival inside a WWE ring.

“I can be professional so I know I could get the job done, but I wouldn’t want to have to hang out with Ronda and work on choreography and act like we don’t like each other cause that’s not the case.”

#3. Former two-division champion Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor would be a good fit in WWE.

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor would be a perfect fit in professional wrestling. His ability to promote himself and the event he’s competing in could make him a valuable asset for WWE.

‘The Notorious’ has been a fighter that has truly transcended the sport of MMA and could earn a lucrative pay-day. WWE continues to feature pro athletes in marque events and significant storylines. They have done that with many fighters in the past. Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather, Tyson Fury, and Rousey are pay-per-view draws that have capitalized on their popularity.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Why wasn’t I at Wrestlemania? They all fear me, that’s why. Why wasn’t I at Wrestlemania? They all fear me, that’s why.

It would be intriguing to see how WWE would book McGregor and who he’d be working with. Another possibility would be for ‘The Notorious’ to serve as the special guest referee or enforcer for a marquee matchup. That would generate interest and protect him from taking bumps, similar to how Mike Tyson was featured.

#2. Former UFC title challenger Colby Covington

Colby Covington would work well in the WWE.

It’s no secret that former UFC title challenger Colby Covington has adopted a pro-wrestling-like persona. The former interim welterweight champion has mentioned that his career in the promotion was at stake.

Since his bout with Rafael dos Anjos, ‘Chaos’ has fully embraced the heel role in MMA. No subject seems to be off-limits for Covington, which has gotten him in a few altercations outside the octagon, including one with Fabricio Werdum and recently with Jorge Masvidal.

If Covington ends up in WWE at some point, there’s no doubt he’d be a heel. He would also excel at the role, especially considering his environment and because he’d be under the guidance of Vince McMahon.

‘Chaos’ is also no stranger to pro wrestling as he had a short stint with IMPACT Wrestling. He got involved during former American Top Team teammate Bobby Lashley’s tenure on a few occasions.

#1) UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya could be a big star in WWE.

Reigning Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya is a UFC fighter that WWE should be keeping an eye on. He has become one of the biggest stars in the promotion and recently signed a lucrative contract extension.

‘The Last Stylebender’ is another charismatic and one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport. He has become a fan favorite with his flashy offense and is a proven commodity for the promotion. He has been able to sell a fight and seems to have also been a WWE fan growing up.

Following his recent win over Robert Whittaker, he recognized two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T at the post-fight press conference. After getting confirmation that it was Booker T working as a media member, he immediately said his famous catchphrase “five-time, five-time, five-time.”

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA #UFC271

Israel Adesanya marking out for Booker T who's asking questions at the post fight press conference is peak! 5 TIME! Israel Adesanya marking out for Booker T who's asking questions at the post fight press conference is peak! 5 TIME! 🏆 #UFC271https://t.co/S4wq6xBF72

Adesanya’s star power and abilities as a fighter could make for a seamless transition to WWE. Like Ronda Rousey, WWE could figure out a way to highlight his strengths and hide any weaknesses he might have.

