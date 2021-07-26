5 of the most dangerous submission artists currently competing in the UFC

Whilst flashy knockouts are what typically get UFC fans out of their seats, a slick submission can be just as effective. Ever since the inception of the UFC, we have seen lethal BJJ practitioners like Royce Grace befuddle even the best strikers and wrestlers with a variety of chokes, locks and cranks.

27 years ago today, eight martial artists, including a sumo wrestler, convened in Colorado for a MMA tournament.



In the following list, we will detail five of the most dangerous submission fighters currently competing in the UFC. Recent performances and level of opposition are both deciding factors in the formation of this list.

Honorable mentions go to Jack Hermansson, Virna Jandiroba and Brian Ortega who could all make a case for being a part of the top five.

#5. Ryan Hall - UFC featherweight

Ryan 'The Wizard' Hall has been one of the most exciting submission fighters to watch ever since he won The Ultimate Fighter in 2015. Unfortunately, Hall has been plagued by injuries during the course of his UFC career. He has not been able to compete nearly as much as he would have wanted.

This inactivity may have played a part in his most recent fight where he came up short against rising prospect Ilia Topuria. However, when Hall is fighting to his highest potential, he is truly a force to be reckoned with.

A BJJ black belt, Hall has become known for his rolling leg submission attacks. During his run on The Ultimate Fighter, he submitted both Frantz Siloa and Johnny Nunz via iminari roll to heel hook. He also caught UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn with the exact same submission.

Had Hall been fighting regularly, he could easily top this list. However, due to his inactivity and the fact that he is currently coming off a loss, he is limited to the number five spot.

