5 deleted Conor McGregor tweets that caused outrage in the MMA world

Conor McGregor has been on a downward spiral of sorts since 2018. The UFC superstar, who made history after becoming the first double champion in the promotion's history, has gone 1-3 in the last five years. What's worse is that the Irishman has resorted to verbal duels to demean his opponents and UFC legends.

The 'Notorious' suffered perhaps the worst loss of his career in his most recent match. In addition to going down 2-1 in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor also suffered a freak injury. While most of the MMA community has written the southpaw off, he has remained busy on Twitter.

On that note, let's take a look at five deleted Conor McGregor tweets that caused outrage in the MMA world.

#5 "Piss ants to me you all are" - Conor McGregor dismisses UFC 264 loss

Conor McGregor broke his tibia in the closing moments of round one at UFC 264, losing via TKO (doctor's stoppage) against Dustin Poirier. 'The Diamond' was fighting well before the fight was called off, and was awarded the first round 10-8 by the judges.

After the fight, Conor McGregor displayed frustration with the decision in a Tweet that he later deleted. In the post, he took shots at the match officials and everyone who believed Dustin Poirier had dominated the Irishman in the fight. He also refused to agree that a doctor's stoppage could mean a TKO. The tweet caused outrage in the MMA community, as the Irishman called the analysts 'novice bums'.

Conor McGregor wrote in his tweet:

"Jumping a guillotine is not a takedown. Absorbing the kick into the leg is not a check. A doctor stoppage is not a tko. The game goes on bi***es. Piss ants to me yous all are. Not even peasants. Piss ants! Now get to your stationed vlogger cameras you novice bums! #nobodies"

