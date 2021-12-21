5 most devastating finishers in the UFC right now

The UFC is filled with exciting fighters. Naturally, the most exciting of them all tend to produce the most explosive and violent finishes inside the octagon.

Right now, the UFC’s roster probably consists of more ruthless finishers than ever before, with a handful of fighters almost guaranteed to produce something special whenever they step into the octagon.

Are these finishers always the best fighters in their division? Sometimes they’re not, but it doesn’t matter. Every time they’re in action, they are well worth watching.

With that considered, here are the 5 most devastating finishers in the UFC today.

#5. Vicente Luque – UFC welterweight contender

Vicente Luque is a ruthless finisher on the ground and the feet

While Kamaru Usman is undoubtedly the best welterweight operating in the UFC today – he holds the UFC welterweight title, after all – the best finisher in the division is probably Vicente Luque.

‘The Silent Assassin’, who is currently ranked at No.4 in the UFC at 170 pounds, has a highly impressive record inside the octagon of 14-3. However, the most impressive thing about his record is his ludicrous finishing rate.

Of his 14 octagon victories, just one, his victory over Mike Perry in 2019, lasted the distance. Even then, that had more to do with the insane toughness of Perry, who had his nose completely smashed in the bout, than anything Luque did wrong.

The Brazilian is also no one-trick pony when he fights. A dangerous fighter both on the feet and on the ground, Luque has five submissions and eight knockouts on his UFC ledger.

This is very telling of Luque’s willingness to do whatever it takes to finish an opponent. Sure, ‘The Silent Assassin’ has picked up his fair share of first-round stoppages, but he’s also found ways to finish his opponents later into fights too. His 2020 stoppage of Niko Price, for instance, came with little over a minute remaining in the opening round.

Given that Luque’s finishing rate has not dropped as he’s stepped up in competition, most recently taking out Michael Chiesa and Tyron Woodley, it’s definitely fair to say that the Brazilian is one of the most ruthless fighters operating in the UFC today.

