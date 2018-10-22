×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 Dream WWE vs UFC Matchups of All Time: WWE Legends and UFC Fighters

Anirban Banerjee MMA
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
243   //    22 Oct 2018, 12:00 IST

The Rock and Conor McGregor are sparkling examples of the sport that they represent!
The Rock and Conor McGregor are sparkling examples of the sport that they represent!

WWE and UFC are both representative of two entirely different style of sports, yet they cannot escape the fact that both are compared numerous times by the fans.

Professional wrestling and Mixed Martial Arts both come under scrutiny at such a time, and the competitors are put under the magnifying glass to figure how each would fare in a fight against the other.

Standing where both sports are at the moment, the two are at a peak with Vince McMahon's WWE securing a huge deal with Fox earlier in the year, which will see them fare well for many years to come, while UFC's UFC 229 pay-per-view was a giant success.

Something that no one can ever forget, is the fact that the two sports can never be truly compared. While Mixed Martial Arts is real, the sport of professional wrestling is fixed, in the sense that the result is predetermined.

However, the capabilities of the wrestlers in the ring cannot be doubted.

The wrestlers are trained professionals, and several are more than capable fighters in real life as well, as proved by the likes of Ken Shamrock, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley, all of whom stepped into the Octagon and proved their capabilities.

In this article, we will be taking a look at five dream matches between WWE Legends and UFC Fighters, putting aside the fact that professional wrestling is fixed. For this, we will be taking into consideration the charisma and fighting ability of each star.

Without any further ado, let's get into it.

#5. The Undertaker vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov:

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor
UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov has proved himself to be the silent killer in terms of what he did to Conor McGregor during their bout at UFC 229. He dominated the former UFC Lightweight Champion in the bout, before forcing him to tap out.

The Undertaker is a legend in his own right in the WWE, and still wrestles to this day despite being over 50 years old.

The Dead Man and Khabib have something huge in common, and that's the fact that both fighters have a unique ability of controlling the room that they walk into. Despite Conor McGregor throwing around threats, Khabib did not do the same, and maintained his distant dignity.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UFC The Undertaker Conor McGregor UFC Fighters
Anirban Banerjee MMA
ANALYST
Anirban is a lover of WWE and Mixed Martial Arts. To be notified when he posts a new article on MMA, follow this profile.
5 Richest UFC Fighters in 2018
RELATED STORY
10 Best UFC trash talkers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 Dream UFC Fights That Need To Happen
RELATED STORY
Top 5 UFC female fighters of all time
RELATED STORY
UFC: 5 Greatest Main Events In History
RELATED STORY
Five times UFC fighters imitated WWE Superstars
RELATED STORY
5 Longest UFC title reigns of all time
RELATED STORY
Counting down the 7 greatest UFC fighters of all time
RELATED STORY
7 UFC Dream Matches That Never Happened
RELATED STORY
5 UFC fighters with the most Twitter followers
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us