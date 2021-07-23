5 most exciting fighters to watch in the UFC today

The UFC houses some of the most skilled mixed martial artists in the world. These fighters have come from different parts of the globe to be the absolute best in the UFC when it comes to hurting their opponents. But the UFC has a large pool of talent, with athletes bringing their very own distinct fighting styles into the octagon.

A fighter can be undefeated or a champion, but that doesn't always equate to them being entertaining to watch. Some fighters resort to calculative striking, stopping themselves from going all-in, while keeping an eye on the clock. Some choose to grapple their way to victory, driving their opponents to the floor and slithering their way around their necks, arms, and other joints.

However, some fighters are absolutely violent-machines. These athletes use maximum fire-power inside the octagon to bust up their opponents and come alive at the sight of blood. Watching these fighters go at it inside the octagon keeps UFC fans on the edge of their seats.

Here's a look at five of the most exciting fighters to watch in the UFC today.

#5. Jiri Prochazka - UFC light heavyweight

Jiri Prochazka is a new entrant in the UFC with only two fights under his belt. He made his promotional debut in 2020 and has quickly climbed up to become the #2-ranked fighter in UFC light heavyweight rankings. The Czech mixed martial artist has won both of his fights in the UFC via knockout, and is eventually going to be a big problem for champion Jan Blachowicz to deal with.

Prochazka is one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC to watch today for several reasons. His wide karate stance and inclination to really hurt his opponents with flying knees and spinning elbows have made him an instant fan-favorite.

Nicknamed 'Denisa', which is a common name for girls in Czech Republic, Prochazka is one of the most scary opponents to have inside the octagon. He started his MMA career in 2012 and is a former and inaugural Rizin FF and Czech GCF light heavyweight champion.

Prochazka is 28-3-1 in his MMA career and is currently on a 12-fight winning streak. He is a true knockout artist, with 25 of his wins coming via KO or TKO. A handful of those have come from flying knees, head kicks, and as we saw in the case of Dominick Reyes, a spinning back elbow.

The only reason Jiri Prochazka is not further up this list is because he is a newcomer.

