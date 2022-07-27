5 exciting martial arts ONE Championship has hosted besides MMA

One thing that separates ONE Championship from other promotions, and something that’s incredibly unique is, that the martial arts organization covers the full spectrum of disciplines in their events. That means it’s not just mixed martial arts fights, but also kickboxing, Muay Thai, submission grappling, and the like.

Throughout the years, ONE Championship has not been shy about putting together fan-friendly spectacles, and they’ve been innovative in their approach to delivering a unique experience for anyone tuning in. As such, the Asian promotion has hosted a number of exciting bouts that extend beyond the everyday MMA fan appeal.

That being said, here are five exciting martial arts ONE Championship has hosted besides MMA.

#5. World-class boxing

Hardcore fans may remember, but for those who don’t know, ONE Championship hosted a world championship boxing match a few years back.

Then WBC World Super Flyweight Champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai of Thailand took on Mexico’s Iran ‘MagnifiKO’ Diaz in the main event of ONE: Kingdom of Heroes in October 2018. The Thai boxing superstar fought in front of his hometown crowd in Bangkok, winning a 12-round unanimous decision.

The world of boxing and the rest of the martial arts industry is closely intertwined, and as ONE Championship has clearly proven, they can co-exist. Filipino boxing legend Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao has been seen sitting Circle-side at live ONE Championship events in the past, and ONE lightweight kickboxer Nieky Holzken had previously called out YouTuber Jake Paul as well.

Could we see boxing make a return to the circle? It’s certainly possible.

#4. Submission grappling

In 2017, ONE Championship put multiple-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Garry Tonon and Japanese martial arts icon Shinya Aoki against each other in the first-ever submission grappling contest of the promotion.

With the sport rapidly growing, ONE Championship took it upon itself to put a spotlight in the sport by giving it a global stage.

At ONE X, the promotion's 10-year anniversary showcase, grappling legend Andre Galvao and BJJ star Danielle Kelly made their promotional debuts in exciting matchups opposite two-division world champion Reinier de Ridder and former world title contender Mei Yamaguchi.

Since then, the promotion has attracted other stars of the sport, including Mikey Musumeci, the Ruotolo brothers, Jessa Khan, Renato Canuto, Tainan Dalpra, and more.

Submission grappling has been a regular feature in the promotion this year, and with ONE building an already formidable roster, it won’t be surprising to see it grow even more in the future.

#3. Caged Muay Thai in 4-ounce gloves

Legendary Aussie John Wayne Parr fought in smaller gloves back in 2012, and he said he enjoyed competing in it over traditional Muay Thai gloves. He is widely considered by many to have pioneered this variation of the discipline. It clearly excited more than just ‘The Gunslinger’ as ONE Championship later adopted it for its all-striking arm, the ONE Super Series.

ONE Championship introduced 4-ounce gloves and signed a host of Muay Thai legends and rising stars to its roster. They later exclusively put fighters in the same circle as its MMA contests instead of the traditional Muay Thai rings.

In 2021, Parr himself was able to try out the perfected form of his innovative idea when he made his promotional debut at ONE on TNT III. Earlier this year, Parr came out with guns blazing as he battled Filipino Wushu and MMA great Eduard Folayang in a three-round war in his quest for 100 wins.

Unfortunately, he the historic win once again escaped him. However, it was the perfect send-off for the man who introduced the idea of smaller gloves in the sport.

#2. World championship kickboxing

ONE Championship has arguably the best roster of kickboxers in the world. Names like Giorgio Petrosyan, Superbon Singha Mawynn, and Nieky Holzken regularly showcase their talents in the circle.

World champions like Ilias Ennahachi, Hiroki Akimoto, Petchmorakot Petchyindee, Regian Eersel, Roman Kryklia, and Janet Todd have also produced some of the most exciting matches in the sport.

In 2019, the promotion put up the richest prize in kickboxing history when it gathered eight of the top talents in the globe for the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix. When the smoke cleared from the wars, it was Giorgio Petrosyan who stood tall to win the tournament and a cool US$1 million was a tasty icing on the huge cake.

With the kickboxing roster consisting of world-class talents and legends, the possibilities of dream bouts are endless.

#1. ONE Championship's special-rules superfight

ONE Championship has not been afraid to innovate in its celebration of martial arts.

Earlier this year, they pitted together two absolute legends in their respective sports. Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon faced all-time MMA great Demetrious Johnson in a mixed-rules superfight.

The bout featured two alternating rounds each of Muay Thai and MMA, which aimed to highlight the specialties of both fighters.

As expected, Rodtang dominated the Muay Thai round with his superior striking skills. However, Johnson surprisingly not only survived the round, but also held his own by putting in some offense.

In the second frame, 'Mighty Mouse' asserted his game and turned the lights out on the Thai icon with a slick rear-naked choke.

The exciting fight captured the world's attention, and fighters have since expressed their desire to compete under similar circumstances. Needless to say, fans have not seen the last of these superfights.

