5 most explosive moments from UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3

UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 was built as arguably 2021’s biggest UFC event and it certainly delivered the goods.

UFC 264 featured a shocking ending to its main event between superstars Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, as well as numerous other explosive finishes up and down the card.

With a number of fighters likely to become much bigger stars due to their performances last night, UFC 264 promises to be one of the most talked about cards in some time.

With that in mind, here are the five most explosive moments from UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3.

#1 Dustin Poirier wins the trilogy with Conor McGregor and picks up UFC 264’s biggest win

Conor McGregor left the octagon on a stretcher following a nasty injury in his fight with Dustin Poirier

UFC 264’s main event between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor was supposed to see the two rivals end their feud for good. While that might not have happened based on the end to the fight, there can be no disputing who the better man is at this point.

The fight didn’t end in as explosive a fashion as their second bout at UFC 257, which saw Poirier knock McGregor clean out. However, to see ‘The Notorious’ snap his ankle in devastating fashion in one of the worst UFC injuries of all time was still a jaw-dropping sight.

Essentially, after a fast start, McGregor began to get destroyed by Poirier. ‘The Diamond’ escaped a guillotine attempt and channelled his inner Khabib Nurmagomedov to bomb the Irishman from the top.

And when the fight ended up standing again, it was Poirier who clearly landed the heavier blows, catching McGregor with a combination that caused him to wobble backwards. In the process, the Irishman’s ankle snapped, he hit the ground, and while he survived the round, he couldn’t continue.

At first it didn’t look bad – but a replay confirmed it was essentially one of the most disgusting injuries in UFC history, and naturally it doesn’t get much more explosive than that.

McGregor will likely complain about the finish and demand a rematch with Poirier, but whether that happens is anyone’s guess right now as he’s likely to be on the shelf for a while. At any rate, this was Poirier’s biggest-ever UFC win.

