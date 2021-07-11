Dricus Du Plessis calls out Dana White for mispronouncing his name in UFC 264 octagon interview

Dricus Du Plessis is convinced that he will be a household name in the MMA world in near future. The South African wants to achieve enough stardom that people at least pronounce his name right.

Following his thunderous knockout of Trevon Giles at UFC 264, Du Plessis told Joe Rogan that his name often gets mispronounced. The 27-year-old also noted that UFC president Dana White struggles to say his name as well.

"Just one thing, Joe Rogan, my name is Dricus Du Plessis. Where I'm from, that's not a very hard name but I see people struggling (to pronounce my name). Mr. Bossman Dana (White) struggles to say Dricus Du Plessis, a lot of people struggle. Dricus Du Plessis, remember the name. It will be a household name in the top ten very, very soon," said Dricus Du Plessis.

The name is Dricus du Plessis.



We suggest you'd better remember it! 🇿🇦 @DricusDuPlessis #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/a3ohx0lcQT — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 11, 2021

Du Plessis was competing in his second promotional fight at UFC 264. In the second round, 'Stillknocks' connected a brutal right cross to Giles' face that sent him crashing down to the canvas.

Dricus Du Plessis maintains a 100 percent finishing rate

Dricus Du Plessis' professional MMA record stands at 16-2. All 16 of his wins have come by way of either knockouts or submissions, maintaining a picture-perfect finishing record.

Speaking to Sportskeeda ahead of his UFC 264 fight, Du Plessis reflected on his habit of finishing his opponents:

"A lot of people say you shouldn't look for that finish but I don't believe in that. I believe you do look for that finish as soon as the opportunity presents itself because you might only get one chance to finish that fight," said Dricus Du Plessis.

Du Plessis is now on a four-fight winning streak. He has only lost once in 13 of his previous fights.

'Stillknocks' is a former Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki (KSW, a Poland-based promotion) welterweight champion. He also won the middleweight and welterweight title under the promotional banner of the Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC).

