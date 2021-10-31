5 most explosive moments from UFC 267: Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira

UFC 267 is in the books and, incredibly, this was a highly anticipated event that ended up living up to every bit of the hype. Not only did UFC 267 feature some seriously amazing finishes, but it also featured one of the best title fights of 2021 thus far.

This was one event from Abu Dhabi's Fight Island that will not be forgotten in a hurry, that’s for sure.

With that considered, here are the five most explosive moments from UFC 267: Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira.

#5. Petr Yan decks Cory Sandhagen with a spinning backfist en route to regaining UFC gold

Petr Yan used his explosive striking style to great effect to beat Cory Sandhagen for the interim UFC bantamweight title

The only reason this explosive moment doesn’t rank higher is that somehow Cory Sandhagen absorbed the best shots Petr Yan had to offer and went the distance with him.

Quite how ‘The Sandman’ managed that is anyone’s guess. The fight was a relatively close one. It was chock-full of action from start to finish – making it one of 2021’s best UFC title fights.

However, after a tricky first round that saw him struggle to deal with Sandhagen’s length, Yan found his range and delivered a striking clinic, battering ‘The Sandman’ from pillar to post.

The most explosive moment of the fight, though? Easily the brutal spinning backfist that ‘No Mercy’ connected with late in the third round. It landed cleanly and, along with a glancing follow-up blow, sent Sandhagen crashing to the ground.

Sandhagen showed true toughness and resilience to escape the ground-and-pound that followed – even willing himself back to his feet.

At that stage though, the fight was only going in one direction. Despite ‘The Sandman’ surviving another scare in the fifth round thanks to a clean head kick, Yan was crowned the interim UFC bantamweight champion thanks to one of his most thrilling and explosive showings to date.

