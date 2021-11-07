5 most explosive moments from UFC 268: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2

The second blockbuster event in as many weeks, UFC 268: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 had plenty of expectation going in.

Thankfully, UFC 268 largely delivered, producing a tremendous night of fights that lit up New York City.

While neither of the title bouts on offer ended in a violent finish, there were still plenty of explosive moments last night, with six fighters winning $50k bonus awards.

With that in mind, here are the five most explosive moments from UFC 268: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2.

#5. Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler produce a UFC classic

Michael Chandler's fight with Justin Gaethje was full of explosive moments

Justin Gaethje’s lightweight bout with Michael Chandler had UFC fans dreaming of a potential classic, and incredibly, the two sluggers managed to surpass expectations.

While this fight did not produce a finish, both men came close to stopping the other on numerous occasions. They never stopped swinging from the start of the bout until the final buzzer. It was the very definition of an explosive encounter.

In the end, it was Gaethje who got his hand raised, picking up his first win since his TKO of Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 last year.

The biggest moment for ‘The Highlight’ in last night’s fight came in the second round. He timed a picture-perfect uppercut that dropped Chandler like a ton of bricks. For all intents and purposes, it seemed like the fight was over.

Incredibly, though, Chandler willed his way back into the bout. He somehow ended things by absorbing the best shots Gaethje had to offer while marching forward at him.

In the end, this was one of those rare UFC fights where neither man felt like a loser. Gaethje may well fight for the UFC lightweight title next time out, while Chandler proved he’s one of the toughest fighters on the planet overall.

Essentially, if you missed this fight, you need to see it as soon as possible. It was one of the most explosive UFC fights in recent memory and may well have been the best of 2021.

