5 most explosive moments from UFC 269: Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier

UFC 269 was undoubtedly one of 2021’s most stacked cards, and the final pay-per-view of the year definitely lived up to its billing.

With a total of nine finishes across 14 fights and one of the biggest upsets in UFC history, UFC 269 will be remembered as an instant classic. A staggering eight $50k performance bonuses were handed out. So who was responsible for UFC 269’s most explosive moments? The answer to that is: plenty of contenders.

On that note, here are the five most explosive moments from UFC 269: Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier.

#5. Tai Tuivasa dispatches Augusto Sakai in his best UFC showing to date

Tai Tuivasa’s knockout of Augusto Sakai was both scary and entertaining.

Bruno Silva picked up his third UFC win of 2021 to become one of the promotion’s best debutants this year. However, the pick of the finishes in last night’s preliminary card came from Tai Tuivasa.

The big Australian heavyweight not only finished Augusto Sakai in genuinely brutal fashion, but he also produced probably his best UFC showing to date. He looked patient, worked hard in the clinch, and never forced his opportunities.

When those opportunities came, though, ‘Bam Bam’ took full advantage. The left hook was always open for him. When he connected it, sending Sakai stumbling back, he wasted no time to follow up.

Tuivasa opened with a huge combination. While Sakai attempted to block the shots bravely, enough got through. That included a crushing right hand to the jaw that sent the Brazilian crashing down, with his left leg folded under him at an appalling angle.

This was a genuinely scary knockout. Sakai took so long to come round was largely ignored due to Tuivasa performing his trademark ‘Shoey’ celebration to the cheers of the crowd.

Given that Tuivasa appeared to be on the verge of being cut from the UFC in 2019 following three straight losses, the Australian has turned things around emphatically. He’s now on a four-fight win streak, and at just 28, the best could be yet to come for him.

