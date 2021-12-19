5 most explosive moments from UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus

While it wasn’t anywhere near as good as last weekend’s UFC 269, UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus still had plenty of action on tap.

With just three decisions across 13 fights, this UFC Fight Night had a number of explosive finishes, as well as impressive performances to end 2021 on a high note.

That said, here are the five most explosive moments from UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus.

#5. Cub Swanson uses lethal precision to take out Darren Elkins in a battle of UFC veterans

Cub Swanson looked back to his best in his vicious win over Darren Elkins

The featherweight clash between veterans Cub Swanson and Darren Elkins that opened last night’s main card was an interesting one, primarily because it was a surprise that they’d never faced off in the promotion before.

‘Killer Cub’ looked emotional and fired up during his walk-out, seemingly because his family were in attendance at the UFC Apex. He wasted absolutely no time in sniping at Elkins from distance with phenomenal precision.

An early right hand put Elkins down, but Swanson, respecting the toughness of ‘The Damage’, didn’t dive in to finish him off. Instead, he let him get to his feet. Understanding his superiority in the striking realm, Swanson continued to snipe at him with beautifully clean strikes.

Elkins ended up being dropped twice more. When he got to his feet after the third knockdown, it was clear that he was essentially done. Swanson then unleashed a slick wheel kick, scrambling Elkin's equilibrium for good.

Although ‘The Damage’ wasn’t left unconscious, referee Herb Dean quickly stepped in to stop the fight.

