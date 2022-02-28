5 most explosive moments from UFC Fight Night: Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green

Coming just one week before a major pay-per-view, this weekend’s UFC Fight Night was going largely ignored – partially due to its thrown-together main event.

UFC Fight Night: Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green turned out to be a solid, if slightly unspectacular, show with several explosive finishes.

While the event was short on actual standing knockouts, that didn’t make it short on brutality, meaning there was a lot on tap to enjoy.

Here are the five most explosive moments from UFC Fight Night: Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green.

#5: Terrance McKinney moves to 2-0 in the UFC with a beautiful submission

Terrance McKinney impressed hugely with his submission of Fares Ziam PC: UFC

After he needed just seven seconds to knock out Matt Frevola on his UFC debut, hopes were high for Terrance McKinney’s second trip to the octagon.

Facing off with a more experienced opponent in the form of Fares Ziam, ‘T-Wrecks’ did not disappoint with an excellent showing. If anything, he proved that submissions can be just as explosive as knockouts.

Within the fight’s opening moments, McKinney rushed Ziam and quickly took him to the ground. And from there, it was clear that his athleticism and skills gave him a big advantage over the Frenchman.

After quickly establishing a dominant position in the form of a full mount, McKinney hit a beautiful transition when Ziam attempted to escape, taking his back with a body triangle while seamlessly hunting for a rear naked choke.

Seconds later, ‘T-Wrecks’ had the submission locked up. Despite the fact that it appeared to be sunk at a weird angle, Ziam was forced to submit. Given that he hadn’t tapped out since 2016, this was a highly impressive way for the prospect to win.

More to the point, the victory was McKinney’s fifth in a row, and given that all five of those wins ended in finishes, it’s clear that ‘T-Wrecks’ is up there with the lightweight division’s most explosive prospects – making him a must-see attraction whenever he hits the octagon.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Anirudh