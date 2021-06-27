5 most explosive moments from UFC Vegas 30: Ciryl Gane vs Alexander Volkov

UFC Vegas 30 was the last UFC event for two weeks, as the promotion now won’t be putting on a show until July 10th’s UFC 264. Thankfully, UFC Vegas 30 delivered some incredible action, with no fewer than nine fights ending violently.

And on a card featuring a total of 13 fights, that’s no mean feat, particularly given the decision-fests we’ve been treated to at various points this year.

So with plenty of highlight-reel action to choose from, here are the five most explosive moments from UFC Vegas 30: Ciryl Gane vs Alexander Volkov.

#1 Jeremiah Wells makes an explosive UFC debut against Warlley Alves

Jeremiah Wells debuted in the UFC in explosive fashion with a win over Warlley Alves.

UFC Vegas 30 was filled with explosive moments, but the best – and most shocking – of the night came early on, as newcomer Jeremiah Wells took out veteran Warlley Alves in violent fashion.

Wells only took the fight on a week’s notice following the withdrawal of Ramazan Emeev. He clearly knew that he probably didn’t have the gas tank to engage Alves for three whole rounds.

So instead, he came out as aggressively as possible, taking the fight to the TUF Brazil 3 winner from the off and hurting him on more than one occasion with some heavy strikes. In all honesty, it was anyone's guess how he didn't empty his gas tank there and then.

Alves did fight back, landing some decent shots of his own, but it was quite clear that he was rattled and needed a good start to the second round to get back into the fight.

Unfortunately for him, that didn’t happen. He attempted a flying strike of some kind coming out of his corner but missed and Wells then came back with a brutal counter-right that sent Alves sprawling off balance.

Alves tried to survive, but from there Wells was on him, ending the fight with a violent flurry of punches on the ground, leaving Alves completely befuddled and unable to defend.

Wells’ record doesn’t suggest the UFC have unearthed a contender here – he’s just 9-2 in MMA overall and he's already in his mid-thirties. But this was a tremendous way to open his octagon account. He'll be a man to watch next time around.

