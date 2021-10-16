5 Fantasy UFC vs Bellator Crossover Fights

Since their inception, the UFC has continued to grow and evolve into the biggest MMA promotion in the world. The promotion has been able to create plenty of stars that have become massive pay-per-view attractions. The UFC has become identified as the premier organization by the general public and their successful business model is proof.

In recent years, Bellator MMA has emerged as a viable alternative to the UFC and has many events that’ve outshined the UFC. In the past, Bellator had a reputation for signing fighters later in their career. But the promotion has since gone in another direction and is seeing the benefits of investing in younger fighters. Bellator has been able to build many homegrown stars.

UFC President Dana White doesn’t share Bellator President Scott Coker’s sentiments of a cross-promotion between the two promotions. This list looks at some fantasy matchups that could be booked if White were open to cross-promotion with Bellator. Not all matchups are necessarily champion vs. champion as there are other appealing matchups. This list will also look at matchups that haven’t already taken place in the UFC before.

Here are five fantasy UFC vs Bellator MMA crossover fights.

#5 Jose Aldo (UFC) vs. Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire

If UFC and Bellator cross-promoted an event, a bout between two of the most decorated featherweights should be considered. Many fans look towards champion vs. champion, but Jose Aldo vs. Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire would be the next best thing.

Aldo had an extraordinary rise to greatness that saw him go on a win streak that lasted 10 years. The future UFC Hall of Famer is regarded as one of the greatest featherweights of all-time. During that time, Aldo would capture both the WEC and UFC featherweight championships.

Freire has had a stellar career in his own right and is a fighter who has become synonymous with Bellator MMA. ‘Pitbull’ may’ve lost his featherweight championship, but he is still one of the top featherweights in the sport. In addition, captured the Bellator lightweight championship after moving up to 155lbs and defeating then-champion Michael Chandler.

Aldo and ‘Pitbull’ have a similar fighting style in that they are primarily strikers. Aldo would likely be the favorite, but it wouldn’t be an upset if Freire ended up getting his hand raised. Aldo’s takedown defense and Freire’s ground game would make for a fun fight at this stage of their careers.

