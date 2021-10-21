5 fighters who Dana White would love to crown as UFC champions

It’s no exaggeration to suggest that if UFC president Dana White had his way, some of the UFC’s champions would have gotten nowhere near the titles they eventually won.

UFC president Dana White can’t choose his champions. However, if he could, he’d have looked for fighters with loyalty to the promotion, exciting fighting styles and a willingness to fight anyone at any time.

UFC champions like Tyron Woodley, Francis Ngannou and Demetrious Johnson would certainly not have been Dana White’s first choice. However, if the UFC president could have picked his titleholders, who would he have gone for?

Here are five current UFC fighters whom Dana White would love to crown as champions.

#5. Khamzat Chimaev – UFC welterweight champion

Khamzat Chimaev would probably be the ideal UFC champion in the eyes of Dana White.

It’s probably fair to say that UFC president Dana White doesn’t mind having Kamaru Usman as his welterweight champion.

After all, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has been highly active since winning the title from Tyron Woodley in 2019, making four successful defenses. He has even become a more exciting fighter in the process, dishing out three knockout finishes in his last four bouts.

He hasn’t even proven to be tricky to work with as such. That's because he has largely accepted fights with Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington with no real issues. However, if White had his way, the UFC’s welterweight champion would probably be Khamzat Chimaev.

‘Borz’ burst into the UFC with three violent wins in quick succession in 2020, immediately making himself a star with fans in the process. Prior to an unfortunate case of COVID-19, the Chechnya native was seemingly willing to fight any opponent on basically zero notice to advance his UFC career.

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev All of you have lost, im undefeated and im the champ here ☝🏼 All of you have lost, im undefeated and im the champ here ☝🏼 https://t.co/ZC0ggqcwCH

White has been desperate to find the next Russian-based star since the retirement of UFC lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2020. So it’s easy to see why he’d love to crown Chimaev as his next welterweight champion.

Could Chimaev defeat Usman? That remains to be seen, but as long as White is at the helm of the UFC, it’s highly likely ‘Borz’ will be given his chance at some point in the future.

