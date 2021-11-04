5 fighters who are flying under the radar going into UFC 268

This weekend, one of the biggest UFC events of 2021 will take place. On Saturday, a stacked UFC 268 card will go down inside New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Most of the focus going into UFC 268 is on the two title fights at the top of the event, but this is a remarkably deep card with a number of excellent bouts on offer.

Naturally, then, there are a number of high-level fighters set to be in action who are flying under the radar coming into the event. That includes some who could even break into title contention in 2022.

Sure, it makes sense that fans would mostly be looking forward to Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington and Rose Namajunas vs. Weili Zhang. However, they should not overlook the rest of UFC 268.

With that in mind, here are five fighters who are flying under the radar going into UFC 268.

#5. Melsik Baghdasaryan – UFC featherweight

Melsik Baghdasaryan looks like one of the UFC featherweight division's best prospects

Under normal circumstances, putting on an explosive performance in a UFC debut and taking an opponent out with a violent knockout would automatically guarantee a fighter a feature spot in their next fight.

However, that hasn’t been the case for striker Melsik Baghdasaryan. The Armenian made his UFC debut back in July and looked phenomenal in his win over Collin Anglin. He picked up a $50k bonus for his second-round head kick knockout.

Most fans probably would’ve expected him to move up the card for his second octagon appearance. Due to the stacked nature of UFC 268, Baghdasaryan’s fight with newcomer Bruno Souza has only made the early prelims. While the UFC’s early prelims often feel skippable, the presence of ‘The Gun’ means that it’ll be well worth tuning into this weekend’s.

Not only does his striking style mean that fireworks are always likely to ensue in any of his fights, but his opponent, a protégé of former UFC champion Lyoto Machida, also prefers to strike.

Baghdasaryan will be favored coming into this one, but if Souza obliges him in a shootout, it could turn into a genuinely excellent fight. If ‘The Gun’ can win here, he shouldn’t remain under the radar for much longer.

