5 fighters who had more success in the UFC than their brothers

Fighting in the UFC is naturally an individual sport, but we’ve seen on numerous occasions that throwing down inside the octagon can run in the family.

Over the years, the UFC has seen a number of sets of brothers competing inside the octagon, but most of the time, one sibling is more successful than the other.

Whether that’s down to talent, application – or even differences in the weight classes that a pair of brothers compete in – is always up for debate. However, it’s safe to say that when it came to the following siblings, one was simply able to outshine the other.

With that in mind, here are five fighters who had more success in the UFC than their brothers.

#5. Dominick Reyes has had more UFC success than Alex Reyes

Dominick Reyes has had far more success in the UFC than his older brother Alex

Dominick Reyes might be on the worst skid of his MMA career to date right now, as he’s lost his last three UFC fights, but he’s still widely recognized as one of the world’s best light heavyweight fighters.

‘The Devastator’ debuted in the UFC back in 2017 with a quick victory over Joachim Christensen, and followed it up with another five wins on the bounce. After a knockout of former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman in October 2019, he found himself in line for a UFC light heavyweight title shot.

Reyes was defeated in that fight by Jon Jones, but he arguably pushed ‘Bones’ harder than any fighter had done in his UFC career, and was unlucky not to come away with the title wrapped around his waist.

However, even if ‘The Devastator’ never regains the form he displayed to earn a UFC title shot, it’s safe to say that he’s had far more success inside the octagon than his older brother Alex.

In fact, it’d be easy to forget that Alex Reyes was a UFC fighter altogether. That’s because to date, he’s had just one fight in the UFC. Reyes was brought in as a late replacement for Thiago Alves in a fight with Mike Perry in late 2017, and lost via a vicious knockout.

The older Reyes brother has not fought in the UFC since, despite holding a solid record of 13-3, and may well have quietly hung up his gloves – ensuring that Dominick will definitely be known as the more successful of these two brothers.

