5 fights that could be next for Michel Pereira

Michel Pereira defeated André Fialho at UFC 270 to claim his fourth straight win. He was originally scheduled to fight the No.15-ranked Muslim Salikhov so one has to imagine that his next bout will see him finally take on some ranked competition.

Michel Pereira puts on a show and keeps the win streak alive!

Welterweight is an intriguing division in the UFC. The dominant champion Kamaru Usman has beaten the majority of the top contenders although there are some fresh challengers coming through. With the UFC building up Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Brady, perhaps Pereira could also join this group of surging contenders.

Before that can happen, Pereira needs to get himself in the rankings. He should have had an opportunity to do so in his last fight and while that fell through, it would be shocking if his next bout was against an unranked fighter. This narrows done the list somewhat and makes it easier to predict who he may face next.

The Brazilian is on quite a roll with four straight wins and here are five fights that could be next for Michel Pereira:

#5. Michel Pereira vs. Michael Chiesa

Chiesa is ranked No.10 with a record of 18-6

Michael Chiesa has been one of the top welterweights in the UFC for a number of years. Having moved up from lightweight in 2018, he racked up four impressive victories but has now dropped his last two. With Chiesa needing a step down in competition and Pereira needing a step up, why not match them up?

Michael Chiesa issues statement following loss to Sean Brady at UFC Vegas 43

Chiesa remains a very game competitor in the octagon and would likely force Pereira to minimize his theatrics and perform at his best. The grappling vs. striker dynamic would also be a fun element to this potential matchup.

Pitting Michel Pereira against a top veteran in the division would provide a great way of seeing where both men are at. The Brazilian can prove he is a legitimate contender at welterweight while Chiesa is given the chance to get back on track against a popular unranked fighter in the division.

