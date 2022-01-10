5 fights that should be added to the planned UFC London event

The UFC is planning to return to London for a Fight Night event on March 19th. This would be the first time the company has done so since March 16th 2019 when Jorge Masvidal famously knocked out Darren Till in the card's main event.

ThePunchClub @ThePunchClub Will try and post a thread of #UFCLondon updates as I get them. Firstly; UFC London is rumoured/targeted for March 19th 2022 in the O2 Arena, London. Will try and post a thread of #UFCLondon updates as I get them. Firstly; UFC London is rumoured/targeted for March 19th 2022 in the O2 Arena, London. 🇬🇧

This has been due largely to the COVID-19 pandemic as Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards in London was the first event that had to be scrapped due to the virus back in March 2020.

Since then, the promotion did look into returning in September last year for Darren Till vs. Derek Brunson. However, once again due to the coronavirus, they had to pull those plans and the event was instead held at the apex.

While there is obviously still a chance that this planned event in March suffers the same fate as its predecessors, the fact the promotion is taking Fight Night events back on the road in 2022 should give fans hope.

The planned event already boasts a number of fighters from the UK, including Jack Shore, Molly McCann and Tom Aspinall. For fighters from the country, and across Europe, the card provides a rare opportunity to avoid extensive travel and maybe fight in front of friends and family.

Here are five fights the promotion should add to the planned London event to make it even bigger:

#5. Ian Garry vs. Alex Oliveira - UFC welterweight division

Oliveira, from Brazil, has a record of 22-11-1 (2 NC)

'The Future' Ian Garry made an impressive UFC debut at the end of 2021 when he secured a first-round knockout of Jordan Williams. Garry has bags of potential at 24 years old and already has a strong following in his home country of Ireland. If the UFC does come to the UK, they would be smart to get him on the card.

Seán Sheehan @SeanSheehanBA



severemma.com/2022/01/the-20… The 2019 and 2020 Irish prospect of the year is now the 2021 @SevereMMA Irish professional fighter of the year, Ian Garry The 2019 and 2020 Irish prospect of the year is now the 2021 @SevereMMA Irish professional fighter of the year, Ian Garry severemma.com/2022/01/the-20… https://t.co/JNwChBbh1G

When building a young star like Garry, it's important not to rush them into fights they're not ready for. While Alex Oliveira is a veteran of the octagon, he appears to be currently at a level that would make him an appropriate challenge for 'The Future'.

Oliveira has lost his last three and his most recent defeat came against Niko Price, who is not in the best run of form himself. He also has some name value and main evented the 'Cowboy vs. Cowboy' Fight Night back in 2016. Pitting Garry against Oliveira would make a great addition to this event.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim