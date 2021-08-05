5 fights Conor McGregor should take before his career ends

There has been plenty of speculation about the future of Conor McGregor since he suffered a second straight loss to Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier,

Conor McGregor suffered a gruesome broken tibia in the fight and required surgery for it to be repaired with a titanium rod implanted onto the ankle.

This series of setbacks fuelled talk about McGregor retiring from MMA altogether.

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

Conor McGregor has had a history of retiring from the sport only to later make a comeback and compete with the most suitable opponent.

With that being said, we look at five opponents Conor McGregor should meet in the octagon before he retires from the octagon.

#5. Conor McGregor vs Rafael Dos Anjos

UFC Singapore Fight Night

In 2016 Rafael Dos Anjos was the reigning lightweight champion on course for a mega fight against then-featherweight champion Conor McGregor.

Unfortunately, "RDA' had to pull out of the contest due to injury. Conor McGregor instead opted to fight Nate Diaz and neither man crossed paths again.

Eddie Alvarez went on to fight Dos Anjos for the belt and walked out as the champion. McGregor, after finishing his chapter with Diaz, officially challenged for the lightweight title against the Alvarez.

However, the rivalry between McGregor and Dos Anjos lives on. The two foes were spotted backstage in a confrontation picking up right where they left off at 2016.

Conor you’re such a snake, sneaking from behind and playing tough. Soon or later we will finish business. I’m not like the guys you play around with. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 9, 2021

Both combatants will benefit from this fight as they're currently two slots away from each other in the lightweight rankings. RDA currently sits at seven and Conor McGregor at nine.

