5 fights to make after UFC 288: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo

UFC 288 was one of 2023’s most highly anticipated events, largely due to its headline bout. While it wasn’t perfect, it was definitely a fun show to watch.

With UFC 288 now in the books, what fights are next for last night’s biggest stars? Some pathways are clear, while others are a little trickier to see. Amazingly, though, this event may well have produced no fewer than three future title bouts, making life easier for the matchmakers.

Here are five fights to make following UFC 288: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo.

#5. UFC lightweight bout: Matt Frevola vs. Grant Dawson

Matt Frevola vs. Grant Dawson could be a fun fight to book

Matt Frevola’s big knockout win over Drew Dober should be enough to propel him into the UFC’s top 15 at 155 pounds. Dober was ranked at No.14 prior to the bout, and so ‘The Steamrolla’ is likely to steal his spot.

Who should be next for him? Strangely, there aren’t that many options. The likes of Dan Hooker, Jalin Turner and Arman Tsarukyan seem to be booked already, and No.12-ranked Damir Ismagulov seems set to retire in the near future.

Therefore, the only logical match for him is No.15-ranked Grant Dawson.

‘KGD’, remarkably, is still unbeaten in the octagon at 7-0-1, and is coming off a major submission win over Mark Madsen. If anything, there’s an argument for him being ranked higher right now.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFCVegas64 Grant Dawson remains undefeated in the Octagon Grant Dawson remains undefeated in the Octagon 💪 #UFCVegas64 https://t.co/nRH2htPM9l

Therefore, he’d provide a stiff test for Frevola, who looked better than ever in his win over Dober.

This fight would almost certainly be exciting, and so it’d be perfect for a Fight Night co-headliner later in the year.

#4. UFC featherweight bout: Movsar Evloev vs. Bryce Mitchell

Movsar Evloev's cancelled fight with Bryce Mitchell should be re-booked

It’s probably fair to say that Movsar Evloev was in a no-win situation at UFC 288. Expected to face fellow ranked featherweight Bryce Mitchell, he instead found himself up against a largely unknown late replacement in Diego Lopes.

Evloev was widely expected to win the bout, but it was always going to be hard to really impress against such an unknown foe. In the end, a largely dominant decision win was about the best he was going to get.

The win means that the Russian is essentially treading water, so with that in mind, the promotion would be best to simply put the Mitchell fight back together. On paper, it sounded like a decent grappling match, and with ‘Thug Nasty’ ranked just one spot below Evloev at No.11, it’s a logical fight to book.

Mitchell has already claimed that he shouldn’t take long to return from his injury – a reoccurring back issue – so this fight could easily be booked for the second half of 2023.

#3. UFC strawweight title: Weili Zhang vs. Yan Xiaonan

Yan Xiaonan should've earned a shot at Weili Zhang with her win last night

The first title bout that ought to be set up in the aftermath of UFC 288 is a strawweight title clash between Weili Zhang and Yan Xiaonan.

Zhang claimed the title from Carla Esparza in a one-sided beating last November, while Xiaonan lit up New Jersey last night by knocking out Jessica Andrade.

Xiaonan isn’t likely to be moved up to the top of the rankings with her win, as Andrade was only ranked at No.4. However, that shouldn’t stop her from getting the next title shot.

Zhang vs. Esparza or Rose Namajunas has already been done, and realistically, Amanda Lemos probably shouldn’t have been ranked above Andrade given that ‘Bate Estaca’ beat her easily last year.

Add in the fact that a fight between Zhang and Xiaonan would be the first all-Chinese UFC title fight, and it’s likely that the promotion won’t be able to resist booking it.

They could even headline a major show in China with the clash, extending the power of their brand in the far east – something they’ve been gunning to do for a long time.

#2. UFC welterweight title: Belal Muhammad vs. Leon Edwards or Colby Covington

After beating Gilbert Burns, Belal Muhammad has now been promised a future title shot by Dana White

It wasn’t exactly his most entertaining performance, but Belal Muhammad got the job done in his late-notice clash with Gilbert Burns.

In a fight that went all five rounds, Muhammad got the better of ‘Durinho’ on the feet and was never really in danger of being taken down. When the scorecards were announced, there was no doubt that ‘Remember the Name’ was the winner.

Muhammad is now on a 10-fight unbeaten streak, and so it should come as no surprise that Dana White has already confirmed that he’ll get the next welterweight title shot after Leon Edwards’ bout with Colby Covington.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist Dana White CONFIRMS that Belal Muhammad will get the next title shot after Leon Edwards - Colby Covington #UFC288 Dana White CONFIRMS that Belal Muhammad will get the next title shot after Leon Edwards - Colby Covington #UFC288 https://t.co/bpQZlC2Le7

The only issue for Muhammad now is that Edwards vs. Covington still doesn’t have an official date. If the bout takes place in October, he’ll have quite the wait ahead of him, perhaps even into 2024.

Still, it’s likely that ‘Remember the Name’ will be willing to wait. It’s a risk – White’s word can never really be taken at face value – but at this point, only a fool would deny that he’s earned a title shot.

#1. UFC bantamweight title: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley

Following his win over Henry Cejudo, Aljamain Sterling's next opponent seems set

The biggest fight to be set up at UFC 288 will see Aljamain Sterling defend his bantamweight title against Sean O’Malley.

‘Funk Master’ was able to overcome a massive challenge in the form of former titleholder Henry Cejudo, and despite the bout going to a split decision, there has been no suggestion of a rematch.

That’s because Sterling called O’Malley – who defeated another former titleholder in Petr Yan last October – out after the bout.

The callout led to one of the most memorable post-fight scenes in a long time, as ‘Sugar’ went nose-to-nose with the champ, with a brawl threatening to break out at one point.

Thankfully, the two rivals were willing to wait until their official date in the octagon, which should hopefully come sooner rather than later.

Given that O’Malley has not fought since October, it’s likely that ‘Sugar’ will want to face Sterling in the early fall, and hopefully, that’ll work for ‘The Funk Master’ too.

It’s a clash that will pit O’Malley’s dangerous striking against Sterling’s tricky style and incredible grappling, and it should be a barnburner. To be frank, it’s already one of the most highly anticipated bouts of 2023.

