5 fights to make after UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana

UFC 289 went down last night, and while a new champion wasn’t crowned in the main event, we now have two vacant titles in the promotion.

With UFC 289 in the books, then, which fights should the matchmakers look to make next? For some fighters the path is obvious, for others it’s less so.

So, with everything considered, here are five fights to make after UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana.

#5. UFC flyweight bout: Stephen Erceg vs. Tim Elliott

Newcomer Stephen Erceg was almost certainly one of UFC 289’s biggest winners. He came into his octagon debut on around a week's notice, and somehow found a way to defeat No.10-ranked flyweight David Dvorak, stunning many viewers in the process.

‘AstroBoy’ may well end up in the top 15 next week following this win, and even if he doesn’t steal Dvorak’s ranking, he should probably be considered a rising contender at 125 pounds.

With that considered, a perfect opponent for him could be Tim Elliott.

Elliott is ranked one spot below Dvorak at No.11, but he’s also very capable of stifling a hot prospect with his heavy top game and powerful grappling. He basically did just that to Victor Altamirano just last weekend.

If Erceg could get past Elliott, then there’d be no doubt about his credentials as a high-end prospect, if not instant title contender. And if he were to lose, he’d have plenty of time to bounce back, too. Therefore, this would be a fight well worth booking.

#4. UFC featherweight bout: Dan Ige vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Dan Ige looked back to his best in his win over Nate Landwehr

After dismantling the tough Nate Landwehr across three rounds last night, it’s safe to say that Dan Ige is back to his best.

‘50K’ came into 2023 off the back of three straight losses, and he could well have seen his spot on the UFC roster under threat had his slide continued.

However, last night’s win has moved him onto a two-fight win streak, and now the Hawaiian ought to be aiming for an opponent ranked above him. Given that he’s at No.13 in the featherweight division, that means he’ll have to face someone tough.

UFC @ufc



takes the decision over Nate Landwehr at Unanimous for 50K Ige! @Dynamitedan808 takes the decision over Nate Landwehr at #UFC289 Unanimous for 50K Ige! 👏@Dynamitedan808 takes the decision over Nate Landwehr at #UFC289 https://t.co/whQ4Opmsst

One potential foe for him could be Sodiq Yusuff. ‘Super’ has not fought since his October win over Don Shainis, but he’s 6-1 in the octagon and is very much a dark horse contender for the 145-pound title.

Whether his brawling, high-volume style could get him past the hard-hitting Nigerian would be tricky to call, but the fight would almost certainly be entertaining.

If nothing else, that’d be the perfect reason for the matchmakers to book it in the near future.

#3. UFC welterweight bout: Mike Malott vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

After three octagon wins, Mike Malott's popularity has skyrocketed

In terms of sheer popularity, Mike Malott was probably the biggest winner last night. ‘Proper Mike’ submitted Adam Fugitt in the second round, taking his overall UFC record to 3-0 with three finishes.

His three wins have probably earned him a crack at a ranked foe at 170 pounds, but unfortunately for the Canadian, most of the top 15 are already booked right now.

However, one opponent who could make sense would be Santiago Ponzinibbio. ‘Gente Boa’ is no longer considered a title contender, but his striking, hand speed and toughness still make him a very dangerous foe for anyone.

The Argentine is 1-3 in his last four fights, but he’d still be the toughest test of Malott’s career. If ‘Proper Mike’ could find a way to defeat him, then it’d be hard not to consider him a legitimate threat at welterweight, and by that point, a ranked foe would probably be available for him.

Essentially, whether he’s ready or not is debatable, but it’s fair to say that Malott has earned the step up.

#2. UFC lightweight title: Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira's win over Beneil Dariush should be enough to net him a title shot

It’s almost certainly fair to say that the fighter who picked up the most important win at UFC 289 was Charles Oliveira.

Fighting in the octagon for the first time since losing his lightweight title, ‘Do Bronx’ demolished top contender Beneil Dariush, finishing him via TKO in the first round.

UFC @ufc CHARLES OLIVEIRA STOPS BENEIL DARIUSH IN ROUND 1 🤯 #UFC289 CHARLES OLIVEIRA STOPS BENEIL DARIUSH IN ROUND 1 🤯 #UFC289

The big question now, of course, is whether the win should be enough to earn Oliveira a second crack at the man who unseated him, current 155-pound kingpin Islam Makhachev.

The answer, of course, is yes. Makhachev last edged out featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski, but he hasn’t fought since then, and right now, there’s no other clear-cut top contender.

Sure, the UFC could give the Dagestani the winner of the upcoming Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje bout. But, of course, Oliveira stopped both of those men during his reign as champion.

Essentially, Makhachev might’ve whitewashed ‘Do Bronx’ the first time around, but the Brazilian definitely warrants a rematch now. Therefore, the promotion should look to book it before the end of the year.

#1. UFC bantamweight title: Julianna Pena vs. Raquel Pennington

Raquel Pennington could be in line for a shot at the vacant UFC bantamweight title

Amanda Nunes may have defeated Irene Aldana to retain her UFC bantamweight title last night, but she’s no longer champion regardless. That’s because ‘The Lioness’ announced her retirement after the fight, vacating both of her titles in the process.

The UFC looks set to retire the featherweight title, and that makes sense as the division is essentially empty. But who should fight for the now-vacant bantamweight crown?

Realistically, only one fight makes sense: a clash between former TUF 18 teammates Julianna Pena and Raquel Pennington.

Pena is a former titleholder in her own right, having upset Nunes in 2021 before losing the title back to her last year. Without an injury, she, and not Aldana, would’ve fought ‘The Lioness’ last night.

Pennington, meanwhile, is ranked at No.2 in the division and saw her planned fight with Aldana scrapped when the Mexican was handed a title shot. ‘Rocky’ has been in the promotion since 2013 and is currently on the best win streak of her career, with five straight victories.

UFC @ufc



[ @RockyPMMA | #UFCVegas45 ] The first person to ever finish Macy Chiasson! The first person to ever finish Macy Chiasson![ @RockyPMMA | #UFCVegas45 ] https://t.co/dqgaphjZq7

Pena would probably be the favorite to win this one, as ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ is slightly more dynamic, but Pennington has the kind of toughness to give anyone a tricky fight.

Basically, either woman would be a fine champion to follow on from Nunes, and so this is the fight to book for the vacant title.

