5 fights to make after UFC 302: Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier

UFC 302 took place last night, and overall, it was a disappointing show. However, there are still plenty of things to talk about following the event.

One big question coming out of UFC 302: Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier is what should be next for the event's big stars? As always, there are plenty of options for the matchmakers to explore, making things somewhat unpredictable going forward.

Here, are five fights to make following UFC 302: Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier.

#5. UFC welterweight bout: Randy Brown vs. Geoff Neal

Randy Brown's fight with Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos was not as explosive as many fans would've hoped last night. However, 'Rude Boy' still fought well, edging out his Brazilian foe thanks primarily to a strong third round.

The win means Brown is not only on a three-fight win streak, but also that he's won seven of his last eight bouts. Essentially, if he doesn't crack the top fifteen at 170 pounds next week, he isn't far off. Thankfully, the Jamaican made a smart call-out in his post-fight interview. He called out No.10 ranked Geoff Neal, and that's a fight that makes plenty of sense.

'Handz of Steel' has lost his last two bouts, and needs to rebound if he wants to remain in contention. For Brown, meanwhile, Neal would represent a guaranteed ticket into the top ten.

Add in the fact that it'd be a fun and explosive fight to watch, and it's basically a no-brainer for the UFC to book it later down the line in 2024.

#4. UFC heavyweight bout: Jailton Almeida vs. Sergei Pavlovich or Alexander Volkov

After suffering the first loss of his UFC career to Curtis Blaydes in March, Jailton Almeida rebounded in style last night. 'Malhadinho' shrugged off the fact that his bout was relegated to the preliminary card by dominating Alexander Romanov, taking down the larger 'King Kong' and choking him out in the first round.

The win showed that the big Brazilian is still a title threat in the heavyweight division, and so the promotion need to match him highly next time around.

The best fight for him, then, would pit him against the winner of the clash between Russians Sergei Pavlovich and Alexander Volkov which is due to take place later this month. Both men are highly ranked - Pavlovich at No.3 and Volkov at No.5 - and both men would pose a real threat to Almeida, too.

If 'Malhadinho' could overcome the winner, then he'd almost certainly warrant a shot at the title. Whether that's Tom Aspinall's interim crown or Jon Jones' real deal is another thing, of course, but either would be a fair target for the Brazilian!

#3. UFC middleweight bout: Kevin Holland vs. Michel Pereira

The nastiest finish at UFC 302 came courtesy of Kevin Holland. 'The Trailblazer' moved back to middleweight for the first time since 2021 and snapped his two-fight losing streak by snapping the arm of Michal Oleksiejczuk in brutal fashion.

Given his rich history at 185 pounds, Holland should probably aim to get back into the top fifteen as quickly as possible. Therefore, a great opponent for him to face next would be No.13 ranked Michel Pereira.

'Demolidor' has been on quite the run recently, winning his last eight bouts in a row, including a win over Oleksiejczuk. He was linked to a clash with Roman Dolidze later this month, but the fight has since been called off.

Both Pereira and Holland employ a high-octane style, and while they're not similar in any other ways, the chances of them putting together a wild bout would be very high.

Given that Holland's fight last night didn't last that long, there's a chance he could be ready for a quick turnaround. Given his usual attitude, this wouldn't be at all surprising. Therefore, as Pereira was supposedly preparing for an upcoming fight anyway, the matchmakers could well look to put this bout together later in the summer.

#2. UFC middleweight bout: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis or Israel Adesanya

In the aftermath of his win over Paulo Costa last night, Sean Strickland was quick to demand a shot at the middleweight title. He even claimed he was willing to sit out and wait for it if it were to come to that. In reality, though, it'd be hard for 'Tarzan' to argue that his performance last night warranted a shot at the gold.

Sure, he defeated 'The Eraser', but he did so without really coming close to a finish in a slow-paced bout that few fans enjoyed watching. In some ways, it felt like Strickland was willing to do just enough to ease to victory.

'Tarzan' should still be in the title picture, though, even if Khamzat Chimaev should probably get the next shot at the gold if he beats Robert Whittaker. Therefore, the perfect foe for him would be the loser of what seems likely to be the next title bout - Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya.

That fight is rumored for the headliner of UFC 305 in Perth in August, meaning the loser could face Strickland at the end of the year.

Given how fascinating his first fights with both men were, there'd be plenty of intrigue either way. And if 'Tarzan' could come out on top, then it'd be hard to deny him a shot - even if he were to fight in the same manner as he did last night.

#1. UFC lightweight title: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Islam Makhachev was undoubtedly last night's biggest winner. Not only did he dispatch Dustin Poirier in UFC 302's headline bout, but he also tied a UFC record in doing so, making the third successful defense of his lightweight crown.

After the victory, Makhachev was quite clear about what he wanted next. The Dagestani was quick to ask for a shot at the welterweight title. This would mean a clash with either Leon Edwards or Belal Muhammad following their title bout in July.

There are a couple of issues with this, though. Firstly, the 170 pound division has two very viable other contenders in the form of Shavkat Rakhmonov and Jack Della Maddalena, and it'd be unfortunate to see anyone leapfrog either man.

Secondly, Makhachev ought to look to break the record for the most defenses of the lightweight title next, meaning he'd surpass his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov. Do this, and he'd instantly become a true legend of the octagon.

Thirdly, the Dagestani has unfinished business with top contender Arman Tsarukyan. The Armenian has now won nine of his last ten fights, is ranked at No.1, and is dying to avenge his 2019 debut loss to Makhachev.

Realistically, then, the UFC ought to let the situation at welterweight sort itself out, and book Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2 for the latter part of 2024. If the champion could retain again, then his claim to a shot at the welterweight title would be hard to deny.